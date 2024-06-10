Gavin Shook joins Coastal States Bank as Commercial Banker

ATLANTA, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coastal States Bank ("CSB") has announced that Gavin Shook has joined its Atlanta Region as Senior Vice President, Commercial Banker.

"We are pleased to welcome Gavin to our team," said Gary Dowell, CSB's Atlanta Regional President. "Gavin is a talented banker who brings more than 20 years of commercial banking experience and Atlanta market knowledge to his position. Gavin's commitment to relationship banking is a natural fit with CSB."

Gavin Shook, Senior Vice President, Commercial Banker at Coastal States Bank (PRNewsfoto/Coastal States Bank)

As a Commercial Banker, Gavin will focus on acquiring and growing commercial client relationships. Gavin is a graduate of Georgia Southern University and the Georgia Banking School at the University of Georgia.

About the Company

Coastal States Bank builds relationships by providing a full range of banking services designed for businesses, their owners, and individuals looking for a local banking partner. CSB has a community banking presence in the Lowcountry of South Carolina (Hilton Head Island and Bluffton), Savannah, and the Atlanta Metropolitan market, and serves communities across the country through its Government Guaranteed Lending, Senior Housing, Correspondent Marine, and Mortgage Banker Finance lines of business. At present, CSB has approximately $2 billion in total assets.

CSB is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CoastalSouth Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: COSO).

Coastal States Bank – Local. And Proud of It.®

For additional information regarding Coastal States Bank please visit www.coastalstatesbank.com.

Media Contact:

Raquel Cobb

VP, Marketing and Communications Director

Coastal States Bank

[email protected]

SOURCE Coastal States Bank