Gaviña Coffee Company Blends Sustainability into Every Cup with Over 3 Million Coffee Capsules & Bags Recycled through Partnership with TerraCycle

LOS ANGELES, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaviña Coffee Company, makers of Don Francisco's® Coffee, José's® Gourmet Coffee, Café La Llave®, and a wide variety of other family-crafted coffees, is celebrating Earth Month by announcing that it has recycled over 3 million used coffee bags, single serve coffee pods, and espresso capsules through its free recycling program in partnership with TerraCycle®, the international leader in innovative sustainability solutions.

The Coffee Bag and Pod Free Recycling Program allows coffee drinkers to enjoy their favorite Gaviña Coffee Company products sustainably. Participants contribute to waste reduction by recycling empty coffee bags and used coffee pods and capsules from three Gaviña Coffee Company brands, including Don Francisco's Coffee, José's Gourmet Coffee and Café La Llave. In the four years of the partnership, enough coffee bags, pods and espresso capsules have been recycled to stand 1,500 times as tall as the Statue of Liberty when stacked end-to-end1 and enough material has been collected to create 653 park benches2.

"Today's coffee consumers demand quality and diverse brewing methods while actively seeking ways to minimize their waste footprint," says Lisette Gaviña Lopez, 4th generation roaster at Gaviña Coffee Company. "That's why we're thrilled to deliver the quality and variety they crave, along with a free and easy way for them to do their part for the environment. We take immense pride in the continued success of our recycling program and hope it motivates even more individuals to take steps towards a greener future."

The Coffee Bag and Pod Free Recycling Program offers an easy way for consumers to maintain their sustainable goals and recycle their used Gaviña Coffee Company coffee bags, pods and capsules from the following products:

Don Francisco's Coffee Family Reserve® coffee bags

Café La Llave Espresso Capsules

José's Gourmet Coffee Bags

"At TerraCycle, we understand America's love affair with a great cup of coffee – we share the sentiment," said TerraCycle CEO and Founder, Tom Szaky. "By participating in the Coffee Bag and Pod Recycling Program, coffee aficionados can enjoy their favorite brew with the confidence that their coffee packaging waste will be recycled and kept out of incinerators and landfills."

Once collected, the packaging is cleaned, separated by material type, melted and remolded to make new recycled products while the residual coffee is sent to an industrial composting facility. Additionally, with every shipment sent to TerraCycle through the program, consumers can earn TerraCycle Recycling Rewards points that can be converted to cash and donated to the nonprofit, school or charitable organization of their choice.

Caring for the environment is the cornerstone of Gaviña's family tradition. Built on a 150+ year coffee legacy spanning four generations, the family-owned business prioritizes sustainability, sustainable sourcing, and has a history of positive farming practices that they hold paramount to ensure their coffee is enjoyed for generations to come. Since coffee bags, pods and capsules traditionally cannot be recycled through curbside recycling services in the United States, Gaviña partnered with TerraCycle to provide a convenient recycling solution to its consumers.

The Coffee Bag and Pod Free Recycling Program is open to any interested individual, school, office, or community organization. For more information on TerraCycle's recycling program, visit www.terracycle.com.

For more information on Don Francisco's® Coffee, José's® Gourmet Coffee and Café La Llave® brands, including their coffee pods and espresso capsules, follow @DonFranciscos, @josesgourmetcoffee and @cafelallave on Facebook and Instagram or visit www.donfranciscos.com. For more on parent company Gaviña Coffee Company and their sustainability efforts, visit www.gavina.com.

About Gaviña Coffee Company

Established in Vernon, California in 1967, Gaviña Coffee Company is one of the largest family-owned coffee companies in America and the nation's largest privately held minority-owned coffee roaster. The family's unmatched coffee experience, as coffee growers and roasters, dates back more than 150 years to the family's humble beginnings in the rich coffee-bearing soil of Cuba and has paved the way for a strong presence in wholesale and retail accounts across the country. The company makes the highest-quality, family-crafted coffee®, including flagship premium brand Don Francisco's Coffee, popular Latin-style espresso Café La Llave, and Jose's Gourmet Coffee, which is a premium coffee brand available exclusively at Costco in 3lb and 2lb whole bean coffee bags. The Don Francisco's Coffee Family Reserve line includes a wide array of coffees and roast styles made for a variety of brewing methods, including pods and espresso capsules. The Café La Llave brand, also available in pods and espresso capsules, is a favorite among espresso drinkers who enjoy a dark-roasted and intensely aromatic, rich, strong Latin-style espresso.

The Gaviña Coffee Company is currently one of the only coffee companies roasting and packing its Nespresso®-compatible capsules in the U.S. at their Zero Waste to Landfill plant in California. For more information visit www.gavina.com.

About TerraCycle

TerraCycle is an international leader in innovative sustainability solutions, creating and operating first-of-their-kind platforms in recycling, recycled materials, and reuse. Across 21 countries, TerraCycle is on a mission to rethink waste and develop practical solutions for today's complex waste challenges. The company engages an expansive multi-stakeholder community across a wide range of accessible programs, from Fortune 500 companies to schools and individuals, and has raised over $44 million for schools and nonprofits since its founding more than 15 years ago. To learn more about TerraCycle and join them on their journey to move the world from a linear economy to a circular one, please visit www.terracycle.com.

https://www.nps.gov/stli/faqs.htm . Disclaimer: All equivalencies are estimates calculated using publicly available online data and are an indication of impact and not a guarantee.

