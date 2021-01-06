Gawdo.com Takes a New Approach on Managed Freelance Services
Get Any Work Done Online
Jan 06, 2021, 07:00 ET
LONDON, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GBAF Publications Pte Ltd which runs various portals like Global Banking & Finance Review, Luxury Adviser, Companies Digest, Economy Standard etc today announced that it is rebranding TheAdvertorial.com to Gawdo.com which is abbreviated for Get Any Work Done Online. Gawdo.com is a platform to find freelance services which are managed by the team at Gawdo.
The store Gawdo.com also offers a 7-day money back guarantee on orders if for any reason the work is not satisfactory. The eCommerce store starts off with multiple categories focused on digital services and solutions targeting small business owners and individuals who would like to market their products and services to a vast audience. https://www.gawdo.com also offers a feature where if business owners or individuals need customized digital services which are not offered in the catalogue, they can request for custom offer. This ensures a complete broad range of services which are currently popular in the market and those niche services which are not so commonly offered.
The way Gawdo works is by managing the delivery of the digital services using their own inhouse staff to complete the work and in certain cases hiring freelancers and managing them. This means that business owners and individuals do not have to deal with freelancers when their work is not delivered or have to deal with low quality.
Gawdo.com will have an account manager who will get in touch with each customer to understand their requirements and ensure that the projects are managed end to end. This makes things unique as digital services are managed and saves a lot of time, effort and money for the entrepreneurs who can focus on developing their products and services in a much more effective and streamlined way.
For Further Information
Visit Gawdo at www.Gawdo.com
Or contact us by email at: [email protected]
Media Contact
Company Name: GBAF Publications Pte Ltd
Contact Person: Wanda Rich
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +44 2081443511
Address: 30 Cecil Street, #19-08 Prudential Tower, Singapore 049712
City: Singapore
State: Singapore 049712
Country: Singapore
Website: https://www.gawdo.com
This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.
SOURCE Gawdo