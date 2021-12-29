Gay Travel Awards Winners Announced

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2021 Gay Travel Awards ℠ presented by GayTravel.com has released its list of official winners.

GayTravel Chief Visionary Officer Steve Rohrlick said: "This year has been another challenging one for travelers. With the pandemic ebbing and flowing across the globe and the uncertainty related to the latest Omicron variant, many are restricted from traveling or waiting for a safer time. The Gay Travel Awards affords us all a moment to focus on the industry's best as a prologue to getting back out there."

The Gay Travel Awards support and promote LGBTQ+ travel and tourism by identifying and rewarding select destinations, properties, events, influencers, and other organizations that exemplify a spirit of inclusiveness and hospitality excellence. These distinguished winners lead by example and inspire other inclusive companies and brands.

Every year, especially now, The Gay Travel Awards offer something to look forward to while inspiring future travel. The Gay Travel Awards are akin to The Oscars® for LGBTQ+ travelers.

Returning for its sophomore year, "The Gay Travel Influencers" category consists of creators who inspire travel with their inclusive spirit, a drive for diversity, and a desire to change the world for the better.

The 2021 Gay Travel Awards Winners by category appear alphabetically below:

AIRLINE

Delta Airlines, Atlanta, Georgia

BED & BREAKFAST/ INN

Banff Ptarmigan Inn, Alberta, Canada

CAR RENTAL

Enterprise Rent-A-Car, St. Louis, Missouri

DESTINATION, BEACH

Aruba, Lesser Antilles, Caribbean

DESTINATION, CITY (US)

San Francisco, California

DESTINATION, CITY (NON-US)

Barcelona, Spain

DESTINATION, FAMILY

Oahu, Hawaii

DESTINATION, ISLAND

Puerto Rico, Caribbean

DESTINATION, MOUNTAIN

Banff & Lake Louise, Alberta, Canada

DESTINATION, NATURE

Costa Rica, Central America

DESTINATION, WEDDING

Kauai, Hawaii

FAN-FAVORITE

Boston Harbor Hotel at Rowes Wharf, Boston, Massachusetts

GAY TRAVEL INFLUENCERS

@michaelandmatt

HOTEL, BEACH

The Ritz-Carlton, St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands

HOTEL, BEST VALUE

AC Hotel, Guadalajara, Mexico

HOTEL, BOUTIQUE

Moxy NYC Chelsea, New York

HOTEL, CASINO

San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino, Puerto Rico

HOTEL, CITY NON US

W Mexico City, Mexico

HOTEL, CITY US (TIE)

Fairmont Austin, Texas

San Francisco Marriott Marquis, California

HOTEL, FAMILY

Orlando World Center Marriott, Florida

HOTEL, GOLF

Los Suenos Marriott Ocean & Golf Resort, Playa Herradura, Costa Rica

HOTEL, HONEYMOON

Saii Lagoon Maldives, Maldives Islands

HOTEL, LGBTQ+ SCENE

Hyatt Centric Key West Resort & Spa, Florida

HOTEL, LUXURY

Zadún, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve, San José del Cabo, Mexico

HOTEL, MOUNTAIN

W Aspen & The Sky Residences at W Aspen, Colorado

HOTEL, PET FRIENDLY

XV Beacon Hotel, Boston, Massachusetts

HOTEL, SPA & WELLNESS

Carneros Resort and Spa, Napa, California

HOTEL, TROPICAL HIDEAWAY

The Ritz-Carlton, Turks & Caicos, Turks and Caicos Islands

HOTEL, WEDDING

W Punta de Mita, Mexico

LODGE/RANCH

Tenaya Lodge at Yosemite, California

PRIDE (NON US)

Pride Amsterdam, Netherlands

PRIDE (US)

Pride Northwest, Portland, Oregon

TOUR OPERATOR

Voyemo, Worldwide

