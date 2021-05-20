Gayle Meyers joins Digital Remedy Board of Directors

NEW YORK, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Remedy, a leader in data-powered technology and services for marketers, today announced that Gayle Meyers will be joining its Board of Directors as a part of the company's growth strategy for 2021 and beyond.

Gayle Meyers is an entrepreneur, venture partner, investor, and operating resource in the digital media and marketing industry, with over two decades of executive leadership experience. After launching a management consulting firm, Growthing which is focused on optimizing growth strategies for executive leaders and their organizations, Meyers has frequently been tapped for high-profile consulting and advisory positions to help marketing technology companies enhance their in-market presence.

"Gayle is widely recognized as a leading strategist with years of expertise in the ad tech space," said Mike Seiman, Chairman and CEO of Digital Remedy. "Her career in discovering and integrating game-changing technologies in the marketing industry will serve as an invaluable resource as we continue to enhance our product suite in the months ahead."

With expertise spanning multiple disciplines, Meyers frequently serves as a keynote speaker at industry conferences for companies such as Google, Verizon, Omnicom, LiveRamp, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Oracle. A list of her notable past clients who have benefitted from her unique insights to increase shareholder value includes Tinuiti (acquired by New Mountain Capital), Adometry (acquired by Google), MediaForge (acquired by Rakuten), Integral Ad Science (acquired by Vista Equity Partners), and Tapad (acquired by Telenor).

"Digital Remedy has been leading technology and digital advertising advancements for more than 20 years, and I am pleased to join their Board of Directors at such an exciting time for the organization," said Meyers. "As demands heighten for ad tech innovation, we look forward to meeting those demands through solutions that deliver measurable results to marketers."

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, 2020 marked a notable year of growth for Digital Remedy, which celebrated 20 years of business. An unprecedented milestone in an industry where providers and platforms come and go quickly, last year brought with it strong momentum, new leadership, and the launch of two revolutionary products onto the market:

Flip – An award-winning OTT platform that delivers full-funnel attribution by connecting ad views to measurable results. The comprehensive platform allows advertisers to customize OTT campaigns to strategically target specific audiences. Flip was recently recognized by the Digiday Video & TV Awards as the "Best New TV/Streaming Ad Sales Program or Product".

AdReady+ – A full-service, interactive media planning tool designed to seamlessly move campaigns from start to finish. The intelligent software allows users to create complex media plans across platforms by manually inputting specifications, or selecting personalized recommendations based on their unique goals and budget.

Meyers currently sits on the Board of Directors of two Mountaingate Capital portfolio companies; Acceleration Partners and MeritB2B. She is also an investor and venture partner at Revel Partners, whose mission is to champion the next generation of B2B software visionaries. Previously, Meyers served as Chief Growth Officer at LUMA Partners, the leading investment bank with a specialized focus on digital media, marketing and technology.

About Digital Remedy

Digital Remedy is a leader in data-powered technology and services for marketers with a simple belief: create solutions that solve problems. Digital Remedy delivers advertisers, agencies, and brands the innovation, technology, and customer service they need to make the most of their online advertising endeavors. From media planning and execution, to campaign management and full-funnel attribution, Digital Remedy provides cross-channel efficiencies to solve any digital marketing challenge.

