Gaylor Electric Delivers Standout Performance at ABC Convention, Earning National Safety Honors and Multiple Top‑Tier Project Awards

INDIANAPOLIS, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaylor Electric delivered a standout showing at the Associated Builders and Contractors Convention in Salt Lake City, earning multiple national honors that reinforce its leadership in safety, craftsmanship, and people‑first culture.

Leading the recognition, Jennifer Ferdinand‑Stong, corporate safety manager at Gaylor Electric, was named Associated Builders and Contractors' inaugural 2026 Health and Safety Professional of the Year, becoming the first professional nationwide to receive the honor. Read the full story here.

"Jenny's daily actions center on total human health, exemplifying her resilience and unwavering commitment to safety," said Thomas "Murph" Murphy, 2026 Chair of the ABC National Board of Directors. "She is fully present in the field, pairing prevention‑focused hazard recognition with uncompromising ethics, stop‑work empowerment for all and safety embedded in all planning."

The company's success extended to project execution, with two national Excellence in Construction awards. Gaylor Electric received the Eagle Award, the program's highest honor, for the Margaritaville Beach Resort in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, and a Pyramid Award for the HSV Concourse Renovation at Huntsville International Airport. See the full list of winners here.

"These recognitions reflect the caliber of our people," said Chuck Goodrich, CEO of Gaylor Electric. "When our employees succeed, our company succeeds."

Gaylor Electric also earned a National Health and Safety Pinnacle Award, one of ABC's most selective honors, presented to just 59 contractors nationwide. The award recognizes companies that achieve the highest levels within ABC's STEP Health and Safety Management System and demonstrate sustained excellence in safety performance. See the full list of contractors here.

Rounding out the week, two Gaylor Electric employees placed in the National Craft Championships. Journeyman Alan Rich was part of a four-man team that won the Gold Medal and Safety Award in the Team Commercial category, while apprentice Cooper Fowler took home the Bronze medal in the Electrical: Commercial-Industrial competition. See the full list of winners here.

About Gaylor Electric

As the Associated Builders and Contractors' only two‑time Contractor of the Year, and with more than 40 years of experience, Gaylor Electric delivers design‑build electrical construction, 24/7 on‑demand electrical support, and utility services nationwide, operating across 13 office locations with three Production Innovation Centers. Learn more at Gaylor.com.

Media Contact: Steve Jaworowski

[email protected] | (317) 843-0577

SOURCE Gaylor Electric, Inc.