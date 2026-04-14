Gaylord Hotels Announces an Extraordinary Lineup of Summertime Programming

From DC Super Hero Adventures to Classic All-American Summer Celebrations, Gaylord Hotels Brings Families Together All Season Long.

BETHESDA, Md., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, Gaylord Hotels invites guests to step into a season of spectacular experiences with the announcement of Super Hero Summer featuring DC and All-American SummerFest. From exclusive DC Super Hero activities to festive firework shows and water park celebrations, Gaylord Hotels delivers the ultimate summer destination for families and guests of all ages. Spanning coast to coast across six iconic resorts, Gaylord Hotels builds on its legacy of all‑under‑one‑roof immersive entertainment across its signature atriums, water parks and dining venues designed to create unforgettable moments together. To book rooms and buy activity tickets, visit www.gaylordhotels.com.

Gaylord Pacific Water Park in Chula Vista, California

DC Super Heroes Arrive at Select Gaylord Hotels this Summer

Gaylord Hotels presents Super Hero Summer featuring DC, building upon the brand's partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences (WBDGE) to deliver immersive summer entertainment inspired by DC's legendary stories and characters. Guests can take their fandom further through spectacular atrium light shows, interactive Super Hero scavenger hunts, themed character dining and Super Hero waterpark celebrations.

Super Hero Summer expands to new destinations this year, debuting at Gaylord National Resort in National Harbor, Md. and Gaylord Pacific Resort in Chula Vista, Calif., while returning to Gaylord Palms Resort in Kissimmee, Fla. and Gaylord Rockies Resort in Aurora, Colo.

Super Hero Summer Featuring DC Programming Highlights include:

DC Super Hero's Mission Checklist: Begin the adventure at check in with a Super Hero badge and a checklist of challenges to complete across the resort.

Begin the adventure at check in with a Super Hero badge and a checklist of challenges to complete across the resort. Battle for Justice Light Show: Watch the mesmerizing clash between DC's greatest Super Heroes and Super-Villains unfold across the night sky through electrifying visuals, stunning lighting effects and a cinematic musical score.

Watch the mesmerizing clash between DC's greatest Super Heroes and Super-Villains unfold across the night sky through electrifying visuals, stunning lighting effects and a cinematic musical score. Revenge of the Riddler Scavenger Hunt: Guests will put their wits to the test as The Riddler challenges them with a series of cleverly concealed puzzles throughout the resort, inviting participants to solve riddles, crack the code and save the day.

Guests will put their wits to the test as The Riddler challenges them with a series of cleverly concealed puzzles throughout the resort, inviting participants to solve riddles, crack the code and save the day. DC Super Hero Academy Live Show: Hear legendary tales straight from the comic books! But this isn't just story time, it's a chance for guests to jump into the action and flex their superpowers. Solve puzzles, test heroic instincts and craft a personal adventure. Stay sharp – Heroes may make a surprise appearance.

Hear legendary tales straight from the comic books! But this isn't just story time, it's a chance for guests to jump into the action and flex their superpowers. Solve puzzles, test heroic instincts and craft a personal adventure. Stay sharp – Heroes may make a surprise appearance. DC Super Hero Splash Bash : Splash into an unforgettable poolside celebration packed with superhero games, DC trivia, epic waterslides and DJ-spun beats. It's the ultimate splash bash for heroes of all ages.

: Splash into an unforgettable poolside celebration packed with superhero games, DC trivia, epic waterslides and DJ-spun beats. It's the ultimate splash bash for heroes of all ages. Hall of Justice Character Dining: Guests can fuel their inner powers at the Justice League's dining hall. Members of the Justice League join guests at this one-of-a-kind dining experience packed with epic eats and stories of courage and truth.

Guests can fuel their inner powers at the Justice League's dining hall. Members of the Justice League join guests at this one-of-a-kind dining experience packed with epic eats and stories of courage and truth. DC Super Hero Menu: Super Hero-inspired appetizers, mighty entrees and legendary desserts await – because saving the world works up an appetite.

Super Hero-inspired appetizers, mighty entrees and legendary desserts await – because saving the world works up an appetite. Legends in the Making Overnight Package: Features the Revenge of the Riddler Scavenger Hunt, a minimum $50 nightly resort credit and a Super Hero-themed cape to complete the adventure.

Activations and daily offerings vary by resort. Please refer to www.gaylordhotels.com for all activity offerings and detailed availability.

Celebrate All-American SummerFest at Gaylord Opryland and Gaylord Texan

Step into the traditions that make summer unforgettable with the arrival of All-American SummerFest at Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville, Tenn., and Gaylord Texan Resort in Grapevine, Texas. Guests can design their stay around festive pool parties, mesmerizing light and fountain shows, live entertainment and dazzling Fourth of July celebrations. Blending resort-style relaxation with high-energy family experiences and distinctive dining, All-American SummerFest delivers a classic summer getaway designed for making memories together.

All-American SummerFest Programming Highlights include:

America's Birthday Party & Fireworks at Gaylord Opryland: Grab your friends and family, stake out a spot on the Lawn, enjoy family-friendly activities and watch as the sky lights up in a dazzling display of colors.

Grab your friends and family, stake out a spot on the Lawn, enjoy family-friendly activities and watch as the sky lights up in a dazzling display of colors. Cascades Pool Party at Gaylord Opryland: Soak up the sun and the fun as our Pool Host keeps the energy high with music, games and poolside entertainment.

Soak up the sun and the fun as our Pool Host keeps the energy high with music, games and poolside entertainment. The Great American Road Trip Scavenger Hunt at Gaylord Opryland: Embark on a cross‑country journey without ever leaving the resort, exploring iconic American landmarks along the way.

Embark on a cross‑country journey without ever leaving the resort, exploring iconic American landmarks along the way. Sounds of America Lights and Fountain Show at Gaylord Opryland: A nighttime spectacle that brings the rhythms shaping the American story to life.

A nighttime spectacle that brings the rhythms shaping the American story to life. Aqua Glow Party at Gaylord Texan: Immerse yourself in a luminous wonderland. With our very own Glow DJ and family‑friendly activities, this is a pool party for all ages.

Immerse yourself in a luminous wonderland. With our very own Glow DJ and family‑friendly activities, this is a pool party for all ages. America's 250 th Birthday Bash at Gaylord Texan: Every Saturday night in the Lone Star Atrium, celebrate 250 years with patriotic tunes, family‑friendly fun, dancing and festive moments that bring the spirit of America to life.

Every Saturday night in the Lone Star Atrium, celebrate 250 years with patriotic tunes, family‑friendly fun, dancing and festive moments that bring the spirit of America to life. The Animals of America at Gaylord Texan: Get up close with fascinating wildlife and their expert handlers in this fun, educational meet‑and‑greet experience. Discover amazing facts and enjoy an unforgettable encounter with nature.

Activations and daily offerings vary by resort. Please refer to www.gaylordhotels.com for all activity offerings and detailed availability.

Summer Programming is offered at Gaylord Hotels during the following dates:

Super Hero Summer at Gaylord National in National Harbor, Md.: May 22, 2026 – Sept. 6, 2026

in National Harbor, Md.: May 22, 2026 – Sept. 6, 2026 All-American SummerFest at Gaylord Opryland in Nashville, Tenn.: May 22, 2026 – Sept. 7, 2026

in Nashville, Tenn.: May 22, 2026 – Sept. 7, 2026 Super Hero Summer at Gaylord Pacific in Chula Vista, Calif.: June 20, 2026 – Aug. 16, 2026

in Chula Vista, Calif.: June 20, 2026 – Aug. 16, 2026 Super Hero Summer at Gaylord Palms in Kissimmee, Fla.: May 22, 2026 – Sept. 7, 2026

in Kissimmee, Fla.: May 22, 2026 – Sept. 7, 2026 Super Hero Summer at Gaylord Rockies in Aurora, Colo.: May 23, 2026 – Sept. 7, 2026

in Aurora, Colo.: May 23, 2026 – Sept. 7, 2026 All-American SummerFest at Gaylord Texan in Grapevine, Texas: May 22, 2026 – Sept. 7, 2026

To plan a summer stay, book room nights, explore special packages and view a full schedule of event offerings, visit www.gaylordhotels.com.

DC and all related characters and elements © & ™ DC and Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

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ABOUT GAYLORD HOTELS

Gaylord Hotels, part of the Marriott portfolio of brands, brings people together in extraordinary ways across its six destination resorts. Purpose-built to host exceptional meetings, events and celebrations of all sizes, Gaylord Hotels offers a unique, all-under-one-roof experience with more than 3.2 million square feet of meeting space, expansive atriums, five water parks, full-service spas and a wide range of dining and shopping outlets. Gaylord Hotels provides unforgettable experiences, including its immersive Christmas attraction, ice!TM, which brings classic Christmas stories to life in more than 2 million pounds of hand-carved ice. Gaylord Hotels are in prime locations across the country, including Gaylord Opryland in Nashville, Tennessee; Gaylord Palms in Kissimmee, Florida; Gaylord Texan in Grapevine, Texas; Gaylord National in National Harbor, Maryland; Gaylord Rockies in Aurora, Colorado; and the newly opened Gaylord Pacific in Chula Vista, California. For more information, visit www.gaylordhotels.com.

ABOUT WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY GLOBAL EXPERIENCES

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences (WBDGE) is a worldwide leader in the creation, development, licensing and operating of location-based entertainment based on the biggest franchises, stories, and characters from Warner Bros.' world-renowned film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, Cartoon Network and more. WBDGE is home to the groundbreaking locations of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal theme parks around the world, award-winning Warner Bros. Studio Tour locations in London, Hollywood, and Tokyo, the iconic Harry Potter New York flagship store, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, The WB Abu Dhabi, The FRIENDS Experience, The Game of Thrones Studio Tour and countless other experiences inspired by Harry Potter, DC, Looney Tunes, Scooby-Doo, Game of Thrones, FRIENDS and more. WBDGE is part of Warner Bros. Discovery's Revenue & Strategy division.

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.