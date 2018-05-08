GayTravel.com Hires LGBT Dream Team

MINNEAPOLIS, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GayTravel the world's leading site dedicated to LGBT Travel announced the appointment of the Mossier Social Action and Innovation Center's LGBT Travel experts Don Ofstedal, Charlie Rounds, and Nick Alm to lead Gay Travel's editorial team.

"The team at Mossier truly understands who we are as a company but more importantly brings a new perspective as to what we all can achieve together," said Steve Rohrlick, Gay Travel Founder, and Chief Visionary Officer. "Their mission and extensive network of trusted travel professionals and seasoned travelers will help Gay Travel bring consistent, authentic and timely information to our members and site visitors and also provide new ways for our community to make a difference in the lives of LGBT entrepreneurs around the globe."

Charlie Rounds is the former co-owner of RSVP Vacations, co-founder of Brand g Vacations, and managed a $30 million-plus retail and business travel agency. Rounds wrote the business plan for the IGLTA Foundation and was the 2011 recipient of IGLTA's Hanns Ebensten Hall of Fame Award.

Don Ofstedal is also a former co-owner of RSVP Vacations. Before that Ofstedal was the President of the Travel Company of Minnesota where his 20-year career covered every aspect of the travel agency industry.

Nick Alm is a recent graduate of the University of Minnesota Carlson School of Management. Alm completed his first international flight just two years ago for a 10-day business exchange in Cuba. Since then he has become an avid traveler. Nick co-founded The Carlson School's first undergraduate LGBT organization where he developed a deep passion for advancing conversations about LGBT issues within the travel industry.

"We are very excited to share our 50-plus years' experience in the travel industry with the Gay Travel community," said Rounds, Program Manager at Mossier. "The three of us have visited 74 countries, some of which did not even exist 30 years ago. Our goal is to help Gay Travel members have a more meaningful travel experience - no matter where their destination may be."

"Kevin Mossier was not only our boss, he was our mentor. He started three successful travel companies including RSVP Vacations and Sea Spirit Cruise Lines. We very much want to bring so much of the LGBT travel history we experienced to life," added Don Ofstedal. Alm will lead efforts to connect with and offer unique options to younger travelers.

About Gay Travel

The GayTravel brand is widely considered the equivalent of the "Good Housekeeping Seal of Approval" among LGBT travelers and their allies. - a trust that has been forged over 20 years. GayTravel provides their audience with valuable resources to help inspire, plan and book memorable travel experiences. For more information visit www.gaytravel.com or call 1-800-GAY-TRAVEL.

About Mossier

The Mossier Social Action and Innovation Center is investing in LGBT entrepreneurs across generations and borders. We are dedicated to launching LGBT-owned businesses in countries where homosexuality is illegal. A list that includes over 70 countries. Mossier is driven by an intergenerational team of 15 individuals in Minnesota. With an age range between 18-69, and a roster comprised primarily of women and people of color, Mossier is committed to advancing the global LGBT movement by working across generations, identity, and geography to economically empower our community. For more information: mossier.org and follow us on Facebook and Twitter @MossierMN.

