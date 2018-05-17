Gaza Protests in Israel: Yonder Travel Insurance Talks Coverage

Am I covered by my travel insurance policy?

Unfortunately, these recent protests would generally fall under an exclusion travel insurance deemed as a "civil disorder" or "an act of declared or undeclared war". There would be no trip cancellation or security evacuation coverage for this type of event.

What travel insurance usually does cover are events deemed as an "act of terror" or a "terrorist act" in your destination city, should the act occur with 7-30 days of your scheduled arrival. In order for this type of event to be covered, the United States government must declare the event an official act of terrorism.

So how can you be covered for events such as this one, or if you just generally feel unsafe traveling to a politically unstable country? Cancel for Any Reason is a flexible type of cancellation coverage which allows you to cancel for any reason at all. This coverage is only available if you purchase your travel insurance policy within 10-21 days of your initial trip deposit. However, this policy type only provides coverage for 50-75% of your insured trip cost.

