Gazelle Bikes Continues Commitment to Innovation, Quality, and Sustainability with Four New Electric Bikes

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gazelle Bikes, a leading manufacturer of high-quality electric bicycles, is proud to announce the launch of four new models for 2023: the Avignon C380, Arroyo C5, Ultimate C380, and Ultimate T10. These bikes build upon the brand's legacy of producing durable, beautiful, and high-performing electric bikes, in combination with the safety assurance of Bosch eBike Systems. These new models offer riders a wide range of new features, technologies, and upgrades to enhance the ride experience.

For riders looking for an upright, easy, and accessible electric bike comes the new iF design award-winning Gazelle Avignon C380 HMB and the Arroyo C5. The Avignon features Gazelle's most accessible frame to date, with a low and wide entry for easy mounting and dismounting, while an adjustable stem allows the rider to create a comfortable riding position to monitor the road ahead. Thanks to the Avignon's stepless gear system, riders will always find themselves in the perfect gear. The Arroyo C5 is the stable all-arounder designed for riders who want a comfortable and reliable electric bike for long-distance touring and leisurely rides alike. To support this, the Arroyo uses an internal rear hub that has been specifically developed for electric bicycles and the pulling power of the strong Bosch mid-motor. Elevating the relaxed ride experience of both the Avignon and the Arroyo, Gazelle has specced Gates carbon belt drives, a low maintenance and sustainable alternative that ride smoother and last longer than traditional bicycle chains.

The updated Gazelle Ultimate C380 and Ultimate T10 add to the best-selling and beloved range of Gazelle Ultimate electric bikes for riders seeking the ultimate feeling of freedom with the perfect mix of comfort and sport. Both bikes build on the strong Ultimate platform by integrating the Bosch Smart System to provide a seamless and intuitive riding experience, greater power delivery, and extended range to take on adventure with speed, power, and versatility. The Ultimate C380 features the Enviolo C380 CVT trekking hub, which offers stepless and smooth shifting while riding or stationary, in combination with the low maintenance Gates carbon belt drive. Other updates to the Ultimates include a heavy duty MIK rear rack for easy bag connectivity, integrated 60 lux front, rear, and side lighting to boost rider safety, powerful hydraulic disc brakes for quick and controlled stopping, a front suspension fork with 75mm of travel to smooth out the road, and slick new colors.

Gazelle's complete range of electric bicycles feature Bosch eBike Systems (UL 2840 compliant and certified), which are powered by Bosch's new Performance Line motor and larger integrated battery, allowing riders to enjoy more power (75 Nm of torque) and range than ever before. Gazelle is the first major brand in North America introducing their updated Smart System, which enables connectivity with smartphones, providing GPS tracking, Anti-Theft service and bike alarm to give riders additional peace of mind. Additionally, these new bikes have an auto-mode function, which supports the rider with choosing the right level of adaptive assistance depending upon road conditions allowing them to enjoy the ride even more.

"We're thrilled to launch these four new models, which represent the very best of Gazelle. These bikes are built in the Netherlands with more than 130 years of experience and respond to changing consumer needs and feedback in this region," said Mark Danhof, General Manager for Gazelle North America. "We've listened to our customers and created bikes that integrate the latest technology, platforms and accessories to meet their unique habits and desires, whether they're commuting to work, touring the countryside, or looking for an exhilarating ride. These electric bikes embody our commitment to innovation, quality, and sustainability, and we can't wait for riders to experience them."

The Avignon C380, Ultimate C380 and Ultimate T10 will begin arriving this month and will be available for purchase via Gazelle's network of authorized dealers across the US and Canada. The Arroyo C5 has an anticipated delivery timeline of late May of 2023.

ABOUT GAZELLE BIKES: Gazelle's history is very much the history of the bicycle as a popular means of urban transportation. Their original Dutch style comfort bike won over the hearts of cyclists in the Netherlands over 130 years ago. Today, Gazelle's design legacy and ongoing technology enhancements have people all over the world falling in love again. Holding court at the forefront of innovation to make cycling more enjoyable and accessible, Gazelle is an integral part of Dutch cycling heritage, and its future. Staying in cadence with today's global innovation with their line of electric bikes, Gazelle has positioned themselves as the benchmark for urban mobility - traditionally and contemporarily. Learn more at www.gazellebikes.com/en-us.

