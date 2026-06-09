Gazelle Reclaims the Commute: The New 28 MPH Ultimate Platform Arrives in North America

Award-Winning Dutch Engineering Meets Class 3 Speed, Delivering an Uncompromising Blend of Power, Range, and Signature Comfort

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gazelle, one of the world's largest ebike manufacturers, today launches its redefined Ultimate platform in North America. Built for riders who want to move faster without sacrificing control, the new Ultimate C380+ and T11+ represent a new era of Class 3 performance by combining 28 mph speed with the stability, refinement and signature comfort Gazelle is known for.

Gazelle Ultimate Speed Gazelle Ultimate Speed

"With the new Ultimate platform, we wanted to prove that speed performance doesn't need to come at the expense of comfort and control," said Mark Danhof, General Manager of Gazelle North America. "While lower-cost alternatives focus on upfront price, we focused on what matters over time: trusted Bosch systems, premium components and long-term durability. Our goal was to design a bike built for control at speed, not just speed itself."

Dutch Soul, American Speed

The redesigned Ultimate platform is built to dominate the morning commute and the weekend getaway alike. At its heart is the new Bosch Performance Line Sport motor, a powerhouse delivering 85 Nm of torque (upgradable to 90 Nm via the Flow app). For those looking to erase range anxiety, the platform is fully compatible with the Bosch PowerMore range extender, allowing riders to push their boundaries further than ever before.

To ensure the ride remains refined at 28 mph, Gazelle engineers prioritized uncompromising stability and control:

Superior Handling: An upgraded 80mm travel suspension fork and wider 55mm tires provide increased grip and stability over potholes and mixed terrain.

An upgraded 80mm travel suspension fork and wider 55mm tires provide increased grip and stability over potholes and mixed terrain. The Connected Cockpit: A sleek adjustable stem features integrated SP Connect options, turning smartphones into a high-definition dashboard. In addition, the bike is specced with the Bosch Purion 200 display for a seamless, premium riding experience.

A sleek adjustable stem features integrated SP Connect options, turning smartphones into a high-definition dashboard. In addition, the bike is specced with the Bosch Purion 200 display for a seamless, premium riding experience. Invisible Engineering: Fully internal cable routing and a redesigned rear-triangle charging port located in the rear triangular area for a cleaner head tube and easier access.

Fully internal cable routing and a redesigned rear-triangle charging port located in the rear triangular area for a cleaner head tube and easier access. Accessible Geometry: A modernized, upright riding position maximizes visibility and confidence on longer rides without compromising the sporty character of the Ultimate platform.

The Lineup: Precision Meets Performance

Gazelle is launching the platform with two distinct configurations, both available in sizes S (46), M (53), and L (57), with a low-step frame option for the T11+ and C380+, as well as a high-step frame option for the C380+.

Ultimate C380+ 2.0 ($4,999) : The pinnacle of "maintenance-free" luxury. This model features the Gates CDC Belt drive and an Enviolo Trekking hub with a 380% gear ratio. Available colors include Between Blue and Turmeric Yellow.

The pinnacle of "maintenance-free" luxury. This model features the Gates CDC Belt drive and an Enviolo Trekking hub with a 380% gear ratio. Available colors include Between Blue and Turmeric Yellow. Ultimate T11+ ($4,499): The athlete of the family featuring a high-performance derailleur system, the T11+ is built for riders who want a responsive, mechanical feel while conquering steep hills and varied pavement. This is a limited edition available in Frozen White.

While these two models are now available at Gazelle retailers in the US, additional models within the Ultimate platform will be introduced later this year, expanding the lineup to a broader range of riders.

For more information, visit www.gazellebikes.com/en-us.

ABOUT GAZELLE BIKES: Gazelle's history is very much the history of the bicycle as a popular means of urban transportation. Their original Dutch-style comfort bike won over the hearts of cyclists in the Netherlands over 130 years ago, where Gazelle still builds 300.000 bikes annually. Today, Gazelle's design legacy and ongoing technology enhancements have people all over the world falling in love again. Holding court at the forefront of innovation to make cycling more enjoyable and accessible, Gazelle is an integral part of Dutch, European and world cycling heritage, and its future. Staying in cadence with today's global innovation with their line of electric bikes, Gazelle has positioned themselves as the benchmark for urban mobility, traditionally and contemporarily. Learn more at www.gazelleBikes.com/en-us.

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SOURCE Gazelle