Gazelle Reveals Top Five Consumer Electronics on Holiday Wish Lists

Survey puts smartphones at the top of the list

SAN DIEGO, CA, Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Over 180 million shoppers are expected to take advantage of Black Friday deals this holiday season. Once a one-day sale, Black Friday has turned into a multi-week event with the goal of fulfilling holiday wish lists. Smartphones top wish lists this year according to a survey conducted by Gazelle, the leading online marketplace for consumers to buy and sell previously owned electronic devices.

Forty-four percent of Americans who are looking to purchase new electronic devices over the holidays would like smartphones, with 23 percent eyeing a new Samsung Galaxy and 21 percent desiring a new iPhone. Rounding out the top five most wished-for items are the Apple Watch (17 percent), iPad (16 percent) and MacBook (14 percent).

While 30 percent of consumers are hoping for electronic devices as gifts, only 12 percent are holding out for smartphone deals and 16 percent for tablet bargains. Retailers will need to truly surprise and delight shoppers this year to earn their smartphone, tablet and computer sales.

Consumers looking to check everything off their wish list while working with a budget can shop for their favorite electronic devices through Gazelle's online marketplace. Gazelle is ensuring that its sales are focused on the products consumers prioritize at the top of their lists. So, leading up to Black Friday, Gazelle will be featuring countdown promotions and site wide sales on the certified previously-owned items most sought after this holiday season:

Countdown to Black Friday Promos

November 8-12 $50 off iMacs November 8-11 20% off iPhone 6s and 6s Plus November 16-28 $50 off Galaxy 8 and S8

Black Friday and Cyber Monday Specials

November 23-26* *Some products available on select dates 10% off storewide 25% off iPhone X 30% off iPhone 8 Plus 15% off iPhone 7 Plus 30% off select MacBook Pro and MacBook 30% off iPad 3 & iPad 4

"While some consumers want the newest models, many are looking for the best deals, so Gazelle is making sure that their top five wish list items are available at even lower prices with competitive pre-Black Friday, Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotions," said Yanyan Ji, SVP Marketing and GM, e-Commerce at ecoATM Gazelle. "Certified previously-owned devices are a smart option for consumers looking to fulfill their holiday shopping on a budget."

About ecoATM Gazelle

The pioneer of reCommerce, ecoATM Gazelle offers an easy way for consumers to purchase certified pre-owned electronics as well as the ability to earn money for smartphones, tablets, and computers in two convenient ways: through the Gazelle.com online marketplace or at the over 3,000 ecoATM kiosks in malls and retail locations across the country. Learn more about ecoATM Gazelle at www.ecoatm.com and www.gazelle.com.

SOURCE ecoATM Gazelle