Gazillion Bubbles Celebrates Double Triumph: Winning Circana's #1 Toy Industry Award and Celebrating 20th Anniversary Milestone

As Gazillion Bubbles celebrates this incredible accomplishment, it also commemorates a significant milestone – its 20th anniversary. For two decades, Gazillion Bubbles, by Funrise, Inc., has been at the forefront of creating joyous memories, captivating imaginations, and spreading sheer delight through its innovative bubble machines.

"We are absolutely thrilled to be recognized as the top-selling toy in our category for 2023. This achievement not only speaks to the quality and appeal of our products but also to the unwavering support of our loyal customers," said Shirley Price, President and COO at Funrise.

With a rich history of bringing smiles to millions of faces, Gazillion Bubbles looks forward to continuing its legacy of excellence and wonder for many more years to come!

*Circana's recognize the best-selling and top selling toys, properties, and manufacturers across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, and Europe, according to Circana's Retail Tracking Service.

About Funrise

For over 30 years, Funrise has been a global innovator and industry leader in the design, manufacturing, and distribution of toys worldwide. Our mission is to create fun for kids of all ages by building impactful brands through innovation, creativity and imagination. We strive towards excellence in all we do to ensure our products are enjoyed by consumers throughout the world. Our portfolio consists of internal brands including GAZILLION®, FART NINJAS™, MIGHTY FLEET™, CRUSHIE FLUFFIES™, and more, as well as licensed properties from premier partners like Cat®, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles® and other global entertainment companies.

SOURCE Funrise, Inc.