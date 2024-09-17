GB Labs and Beam Transfer Launch Technology to Transform Media and Entertainment, Built on Storj's Distributed Cloud

Visit IBC booth #5.F79 to see how these solutions democratize access to advanced tech, empowering film makers to operate faster, more secure, cost-effectively and sustainably.

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Storj is proud to support the launch of new technologies built on its distributed cloud architecture, at IBC 2024 September 13-16, at RAI Amsterdam. At IBC, Storj will showcase partner and customer demos from Shadow Magic Studios, Beam Transfer, Ortana Media Group, cunoFS, GB Labs, Varnish Software, Signiant, and iconik.

Storj has built the largest DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure) platform in the world and is rapidly expanding via partnerships with companies like GBLabs and Beam Transfer who recognize the power of the Storj platform to build industry-specific solutions that are transformative in their impact.

Storj increases the value of media workflow solutions, making them faster, more global and more sustainable. At IBC, several Storj partners will unveil new products and features built on the distributed cloud, including GB Labs' NebulaNAS, linking enterprise post-production teams for seamless collaboration, and Beam Transfer, for transferring and managing large, encrypted files anywhere in the world.

NebulaNAS is a new cloud storage solution for media and production professionals that provides users with cloud flexibility, on-prem-like performance, global access and collaboration, and enterprise security. Editors and artists can see files immediately, access data quickly, and collaborate globally as if they were in the same location. Producers appreciate the detailed analytics and audit reporting maintained by the system. Organizations can even add local storage to provide media acceleration and cache-level support for clusters of users. IT managers appreciate its security and resiliency, including 256-bit AES file encryption, user access controls, file locking and distributed use of cloud servers, which spreads data across thousands of servers.

"NebulaNAS gives media professionals a secure, reliable, fast way to store and collaborate in the cloud, and teams can work from anywhere with anyone. Storj's distributed cloud provided an ideal architecture to build this solution on, with storage at the edge that distributes files throughout tens of thousands of nodes around the world – delivering the resilience, speed and security our industry relies on while also enabling us to operate more sustainably," said Dominic Harland, CEO and Chief Technology Officer, GB Labs.

Beam Transfer is a break-through data transfer solution built on the Storj distributed cloud, which is also launching at IBC. It allows production professionals to edit packages dynamically and collaborate globally, taking advantage of Storj's distributed network to achieve 1.17 GB per second speed, on a 10 Gbps line.

"By building Beam Transfer on the Storj network, global collaboration is effortless. We're performance optimized globally thanks to the nature of the Storj distributed architecture and not limited to the locality of a VM or the limits of the NIC. Beam Transfer is faster than its competitors and about ⅓ the cost, thanks to the efficiency of the Storj distributed cloud. At a time when productions are becoming more remote, collaborative, global and cloud-centric, budgets are limited and time is of the essence - Beam Transfer is built to solve a multitude of challenges this confluence of factors present. This allows creators to focus on their craft and to be more prolific," said Jordan Maltby, CEO and Founder of Beam Transfer.

Storj leverages spare storage space and GPUs available around the world, to bring high-performance storage and compute to the edge so it can be put to use on demand, everywhere, anytime. The average rate of server utilization is just 12-18% of capacity and Storj helps businesses reduce the carbon footprint of storing and distributing data by more efficiently using existing capacity via their architecture which delivers world-class security, speed and performance.

The company has built the largest DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure) platform in the world and is rapidly expanding via partnerships with companies like GBLabs and Beam Transfer who recognize the power of the Storj platform to build industry-specific solutions that are transformative in their impact.

About Storj

Storj is redefining the cloud to advance the future of data—sustainably and economically. Storj leverages the vast global supply of underutilized resources to deliver services with better security, durability and performance. Experience up to 90% lower costs and carbon reduction with Storj.

Follow Storj on LinkedIn, X and Instagram.

Press Contact:

Jackie Lucas

Vice President, Global Communications

[email protected]

978-255-1159

SOURCE Storj