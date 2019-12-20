GB Sciences Announces Outstanding Results from Preclinical Study of Its Parkinson's Disease Formulations

In an animal model of the disease, GB Sciences' formulations were able to reduce Parkinson's disease-like behavioral symptoms 'back to baseline' with negligible side effects.

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: GBLX) announced significant preclinical results for their Parkinson's disease ("PD") formulations from the midterm report for their preclinical study being performed by Dr. Lee Ellis of the National Research Council (NRC) in Halifax, Nova Scotia, CANADA. GB Sciences' PD formulations were able to reduce behavioral changes associated with the loss of dopamine-producing neurons, which underlies the pathology of Parkinson's disease in the animal model. Our final phase of testing will study the mechanism of action for these promising formulations, which could potentially help patients with this debilitating disease. The combined direct and indirect costs associated with Parkinson's disease are estimated at $52 billion in the U.S. alone.

"Several of GB Sciences' mixtures were effective. In fact, our most effective mixture was able to 'rescue' the PD-like behavioral changes to the point where the treated animal's behavior was back to baseline. In addition, our PD formulas produced negligible side effects, which is equally important," explained Dr. Andrea Small-Howard, Chief Science Officer and Director of both GB Sciences, Inc. and GBS Global Biopharma, Inc. "These important preclinical results will be included as 'proof of concept' in GB Sciences' Investigational New Drug application with US FDA in order to enter into our 'First-in-Man' human clinical trial as early as next year."

Central to the development of Parkinson's disease is the loss of dopamine-producing neurons. Reduced dopamine levels in the brain lead to movement disorders. GB Sciences' PD formulations may be protecting dopamine-producing neurons, or they may cause the surviving neurons to produce more dopamine to compensate for a loss in the number of dopamine-producing neurons. The final phase of GB Sciences' preclinical study will examine these and other possible mechanisms for their effectiveness.

"These positive preclinical results suggest that our cannabinoid-containing complex mixtures may be useful for the treatment of Parkinson's disease symptomology," said Dr. Michael Farley, President and Director of GBS Global Biopharma, Inc.. "We look forward to bringing these promising formulations into human clinical trials as early as 2020."

About GB Sciences, Inc.

GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: GBLX) is a biopharmaceutical research and cannabinoid-based drug development company whose goal is to create patented formulations for safe, standardized, cannabinoid therapies that target a variety of medical conditions in both the pharmaceutical and wellness markets. To learn more about GB Sciences, Inc., go to: http://gbsciences.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements relating to future results or events, which are forward-looking statements. Words such as "expects", "intends", "plans", "may", "could", "should", "anticipates", "likely", "believes" and words of similar import may identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only the Company's belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. It is possible that the Company's actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements. Further, information concerning the Company and its business, including factors that potentially could materially affect the Company's business and financial and other results, are contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or correct any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which we hereafter become aware.

Note: Although the Company's research and development activities are not illegal, the production and sale of cannabis products violate federal laws as they presently exist.

