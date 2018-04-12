GB Sciences Announces the Appointment of John B. Davis as Executive VP and General Counsel

In addition, Davis has been named President of GB Sciences Louisiana, LLC, the entity that will be responsible for the cultivation, extraction, processing, and production of therapeutic cannabis for qualifying patients under an agreement with the Louisiana State University (LSU) AgCenter. As a public institution of higher education, the LSU AgCenter's partnership with GB Sciences represents a first in the therapeutic cannabis industry.

Davis joins GB Sciences from Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz, PC, one of the nation's largest law firms representing clients both nationally and internationally. Davis brings over 20 years of experience working directly with and advising C-Suite executives in a variety of industries and has developed a reputation for providing creative legal and legislative solutions to challenging problems.

John C. Poss, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GB Sciences, stated, "John has proven extremely successful at every endeavor he has undertaken, and we are proud to have him join our management team."

"I am honored to join a dedicated and experienced management team at GB Sciences and look forward to contributing to the continued growth and success of the Company," commented Davis.

Davis holds a Juris Doctorate from Loyola University School of Law and a bachelor's degree from Louisiana State University.

GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: GBLX) is a diverse cannabis company, focused on standardized cultivation and production methods; as well as biopharmaceutical research and development. The Company's goal is creating safe, standardized, pharmaceutical-grade, cannabinoid therapies that target a variety of medical conditions. To learn more about GB Sciences, Inc., go to: http://gbsciences.com.

Note: Although the Company's research and development activities are not illegal, the production and sale of cannabis products violate federal laws as they presently exist.

