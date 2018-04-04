GB Sciences Completes Nanotechnology Transfer of Exclusively-Licensed, Cannabinoid-based, Time-Released Neuropathic Pain Formula

"This product could really be a game-changer for patients who suffer from neuropathic pain. We are eager to begin manufacturing these licensed nanoparticles in the US; thus, continuing the development and commercialization of this important therapeutic option," explained Dr. Andrea Small-Howard, Chief Science Officer of GB Sciences. "Because cannabinoids are lipid-based and highly-labile, nanotechnology-based delivery methods are particularly useful in improving the bioavailability, stability, and consistency of dosing for these powerful therapeutic molecules—especially for treating chronic conditions like neuropathic pain where patients want to have continuous relief from fewer doses of their medicine."

During their recent technology transfer trip in Seville, Dr. Small-Howard and Dr. Dominick Monaco of GB Sciences were trained by Dr. Mercedes Fernández Arévalo and Dr. Lucía Martín Banderas of USE on all aspects of cannabinoid-based nanoparticle manufacturing, quality control, and freeze-drying for product stability and ease of transport. In addition, GB Sciences has an on-going research collaboration with this group at USE, and they have reported progress towards creating similar time-released versions of GB Sciences' proprietary myrcene-based complex mixtures for use in treating chronic pain.

"When we find motivated researchers improving the delivery of cannabis-based medicines, like the I+DNanomed group from USE, we form international research partnerships to create drugs that will likely become first-in-class," said John Poss, CEO and Chairman of GB Sciences. "So of course, we didn't just license their existing technology, we also engaged them in our development process to improve the efficacy of our other proprietary formulations."

About GB Sciences, Inc.

GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: GBLX) is a diverse cannabis company, focused on standardized cultivation and production methods, as well as biopharmaceutical research and development. The Company's goal is creating safe, standardized, pharmaceutical-grade, cannabinoid therapies that target a variety of medical conditions. To learn more about GB Sciences, Inc., go to: http://gbsciences.com.

About University of Seville

The University of Seville (USE—Universidad de Sevilla) is an institution with more than five centuries of history, with an accredited academic tradition, and with recognition as an International Campus of Excellence. All of our qualifications are adapted to the European Higher Education Area and cover all areas of knowledge that provide a public higher education service through study, teaching and research, as well as the generation, development and dissemination of knowledge at the service of Society and Citizenship. USE has made an important effort to improve its research facilities and scientific equipment, which has made it possible to be a Center for Research Excellence that answers public calls for research, engages in collaborations with companies, and creates an important patent portfolio. Our Campus model is integrated in to the city of Sevilla, unfolding in several urban areas and contributing to the vibrancy of the city. www.us.es

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements relating to future results or events, which are forward-looking statements. Words such as "expects", "intends", "plans", "may", "could", "should", "anticipates", "likely", "believes" and words of similar import may identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only the Company's belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. It is possible that the Company's actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements. Further, information concerning the Company and its business, including factors that potentially could materially affect the Company's business and financial and other results, are contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or correct any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which we hereafter become aware.

Note: Although the Company's research and development activities are not illegal, the production and sale of cannabis products violate federal laws as they presently exist.

