GB Sciences Declares A "Research Revolution" At Its "2018 Innovation In Medical Cannabis Therapies" Symposium

"The primary objective of GB Sciences' IMCT Symposium was to invite key stakeholders in the cannabis industry to talk about how we could better serve patients' needs in an open forum including patients, caregivers, patient advocates, physicians, nurses, researchers, technology manufacturers, growers, extractors, dispensary owners, regulators, and legislators," explained Dr. Andrea Small-Howard, CSO & Director of GB Sciences. "Based on overwhelming attendee feedback, we consider the ICMT Symposium a great success in starting this critical dialogue and recruiting people from very diverse areas to join a movement that will improve cannabis-based medicines in the future. Many people told me that by the end of the day, they felt like a part of the solution, and that is so gratifying!"

The first presentation entitled the "CANNABIS INDUSTRY CHALLENGE" by Dr. Andrea Small-Howard, established a framework for the dialogue during the IMCT Symposium and emphasized the continued responsibility of the cannabis industry to serve medical patients from within the emerging "adult use" markets. Because medical patients were central to the creation of state-regulated, safe-access programs that served as the foundation for the current cannabis industry, the first panel session explored "PATIENTS' NEEDS" as discussed by current medical patients, a loving caregiver, a respected patient advocate, and a cannabis-centric nurse. Subsequent panels explored developing better medical cannabis products through innovations in cultivation, extraction, and drug-delivery technologies; along with the essential supporting scientific and clinical research advances necessary to transform medical cannabis products from alternative use to mainstream medical products.

"Welcome to the Revolution!" declared John Poss, CEO & Chairman of GB Sciences, in his closing remarks to the IMCT Symposium attendees. "This revolution will succeed through cooperation, not competition, among companies and stakeholders who remain focused on putting safe and effective cannabis-based medicines in the hands of patients as soon as possible!"

About GB Sciences, Inc.

GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: GBLX) is a diverse cannabis company, focused on standardized cultivation and production methods; as well as biopharmaceutical research and development. The Company's goal is creating safe, standardized, pharmaceutical-grade, cannabinoid therapies that target a variety of medical conditions. To learn more about GB Sciences, Inc., go to: http://gbsciences.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements relating to future results or events, which are forward-looking statements. Words such as "expects", "intends", "plans", "may", "could", "should", "anticipates", "likely", "believes" and words of similar import may identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only the Company's belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. It is possible that the Company's actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements. Further, information concerning the Company and its business, including factors that potentially could materially affect the Company's business and financial and other results, are contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or correct any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which we hereafter become aware.

Note: Although the Company's research and development activities are not illegal, the production and sale of cannabis products violate federal laws as they presently exist.

Contact Information

Corporate:

GB Sciences, Inc., 3550 West Teco Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89118

866-721-0297, or

Tom Arcuragi, EVP, tom@gbsciences.com

SOURCE GB Sciences Inc.