GB Sciences Files Novel Patent Application For Chronic Pain Treatments Based On Proprietary Cannabis-Derived Formulations

LAS VEGAS, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: GBLX), through its subsidiary, GBS Global Biopharma, Inc. ("GBS", Ottawa, CANADA), has filed a novel patent application to protect proprietary formulations for chronic pain based on new molecular docking simulations and functional assay data. New pain treatments are a vitally important area of research and development given the widespread rates of addiction and mortality tied to opioids. Opioid addiction affects 1.7 Million Americans, kills approximately 50,000 individuals per year, and has an emerging health economic burden of $78.5 billion per year. In the US, chronic pain represents an estimated health burden of between $560 and $650 billion dollars.

By combining functional testing and computational modeling, GBS has rationally designed complex mixtures of active ingredients from the cannabis plant through simultaneously inactivating or desensitizing several of the pain-sensing, Transient Receptor Potential (TRP) Superfamily members. These formulations have the potential for enhanced pain relief. This patent application seeks to protect these cannabinoid-containing complex mixtures and addresses GBS' proprietary method for selecting cannabis-derived compounds based on data from high throughput screening assays, electrophysiology of the TRP channels, and molecular docking simulators.

Significantly, GBS and their research partners at Chaminade University are the first to model the putative TRPV1-binding sites of myrcene and cannabidiol, two of the active ingredients in their complex mixtures for chronic pain. They have used information on the molecular interactions within these TRPV1-binding pockets to discriminate between the potential pain-relieving benefits of other cannabis-based compounds in their initial cannabis-derived mixtures.

"Unlike others who are narrowly focused on using a very limited number of cannabinoids for the treatment of pain, we embraced the complexity of whole-plant cannabis extracts and then optimized these mixtures using both functional assays and computer modeling, which has allowed us to seek patent protection for groundbreaking chronic pain therapies," said Chief Science Officer and Director, Dr. Andrea Small-Howard. "Our complex mixtures of cannabis-based TRP ligands were designed to desensitize multiple TRP channels simultaneously, while avoiding the neuronal cytotoxicity and numbness accompanying the harsh capsaicin-based topical pain relievers on the market today that work through hyperactivation of the TRPV1 channel in a way that kills TRPV1-containing sensory neurons."

GBS and their partners in chronic pain research at Chaminade University have focused on the Transient Receptor Potential (TRP) Superfamily ion channels because they are known to be involved in certain types of pain; for example, TRPV1 is the molecular target for capsaicin-based topical pain relievers. Last month, GBS, Chaminade University, and the University of Hawai'i published a paper on the use of cannabinoids for pain in the journal "Channels" showing the potential analgesic effects of cannabinoids by demonstrating that a variety of specific cannabinoids differentially affect the individual pain-sensing receptors in the TRP family. GBS is designing complex mixtures of cannabis-based ingredients based on their ability to regulate pain receptors in the TRP family located in sensory neurons.

About GBS Global Biopharma, Inc.

GBS Global Biopharma, Inc. is a cannabinoid medicine development company located in Ottawa, Canada. Cannabinoid medicine is new science featuring 480+ active ingredients modulating GPCR and Ionotropic receptors involved in many disease conditions and notably those with no treatment or related to opioid addiction. GBS Global proprietary HTS/in Silico platform generates APIs for medical cannabis, nutraceutical supplement and prescription drug markets. The company currently has Rx programs in late pre-clinical and OTC programs at the formulation stage. GBS is working with nanotech time release and rapid dissolve technology for effective oral delivery of their formulations.

About GB Sciences, Inc.

GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: GBLX) is a diverse cannabis company, focused on standardized cultivation and production methods; as well as biopharmaceutical research and development. The Company's goal is creating safe, standardized, pharmaceutical-grade, cannabinoid therapies that target a variety of medical conditions. To learn more about GB Sciences, Inc., go to: http://gbsciences.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements relating to future results or events, which are forward-looking statements. Words such as "expects", "intends", "plans", "may", "could", "should", "anticipates", "likely", "believes" and words of similar import may identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only the Company's belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. It is possible that the Company's actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements. Further, information concerning the Company and its business, including factors that potentially could materially affect the Company's business and financial and other results, are contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or correct any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which we hereafter become aware.

Note: Although the Company's research and development activities are not illegal, the production and sale of cannabis products violate federal laws as they presently exist.

Contact Information

GB Sciences, Inc., 3550 West Teco Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89118

866-721-0297, or

Liz Bianco, Director of Publicity, liz@gbsciences.com

SOURCE GB Sciences, Inc.

Related Links

http://gbsciences.com

