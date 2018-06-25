GB Sciences Files Patents for Heart Disease and Chronic, Immunological, and Neuropathic Pain

"GB Sciences' myrcene-containing complex mixtures for heart disease and chronic pain leverage powerful molecular synergies between specific complex formulations of active ingredients derived from the cannabis plants including many terpenes and minor cannabinoids," said Dr. Andrea Small-Howard, Chief Science Officer of GB Sciences, Inc. "Our formulations capture whole plant medicine's benefits, but they are further optimized and standardized. In preclinical studies, these complex mixtures have a greater therapeutic potential than the sums of the therapeutic effects of the individual ingredients. Other companies are creating cannabis-based therapeutics primarily based on one or two major cannabinoids, but our data suggests that complex formulations targeting specific diseases containing as many as a dozen ingredients provide greater potential clinical benefits than single- or double-active ingredient formulas."

The Company's drug discovery efforts were accelerated through the powerful combination of GB Sciences' proprietary in silico prediction approach, termed the GB Sciences' Network Pharmacology Platform ("NPP"), and GB Sciences' proven high-throughput screening techniques using cell-based models of pain and heart disease. The current nonprovisional patent application covers myrcene-containing complex mixtures that are capable of targeting the non-traditional cannabinoid receptor, TRPV1. The latest patent application complements the issued TRPV1 patent that GB Sciences licensed from Makai Biotechnology in December of 2016.

"GB Sciences is developing these pain and heart formulas in accordance with our strategy of commercializing complex mixtures of cannabis-derived compounds whose pharmaceutical activity does not require THC," explains John Poss, Chairman and CEO of GB Sciences, Inc. "In addition, we are creating time-released forms of these formulations through our joint nanotech research program with the University of Seville. Our commitment to providing novel therapies and improved delivery methods will be tested in a pilot human trial in 2019."

About GB Sciences, Inc.

GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: GBLX) is a diverse cannabis company, focused on standardized cultivation and production methods; as well as biopharmaceutical research and development. The Company's goal is creating safe, standardized, pharmaceutical-grade, cannabinoid therapies that target a variety of medical conditions. To learn more about GB Sciences, Inc., go to: http://gbsciences.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements relating to future results or events, which are forward-looking statements. Words such as "expects", "intends", "plans", "may", "could", "should", "anticipates", "likely", "believes" and words of similar import may identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only the Company's belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. It is possible that the Company's actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements. Further, information concerning the Company and its business, including factors that potentially could materially affect the Company's business and financial and other results, are contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or correct any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which we hereafter become aware.

Note: Although the Company's research and development activities are not illegal, the production and sale of cannabis products violate federal laws as they presently exist.

