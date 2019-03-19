GB Sciences Launches Global Expansion in Canada with GBS Global Biopharma, Inc.

Expedites innovative cannabinoid medicine program, covering 60 disease and health conditions including Parkinson's Disease, neuropathic pain and cardiac hypertrophy

LAS VEGAS, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: GBLX) today launched a global expansion strategy with the formation of GBS Global Biopharma Inc. ("GBS Global"), a cannabinoid medicine company based in Canada. GBS Global will expedite the development of clinical programs and IP currently indicated for 60 disease and health conditions.

GBS Global is dedicated to developing cannabinoid medicines for medical cannabis, nutraceutical, and prescription drug markets. The Canadian entity will operate in a fully legal, open business environment allowing for greater international collaboration, cross border expansion, access to capital, and cost-effective R&D supported by the country's legal market, tax credits and favorable exchange rates.

GBS Global proprietary discovery platform generates "complex mixture" cannabinoid/terpenoid active ingredients (APIs) for specific disease and health conditions. GBS Global researchers are working with scientists in the United States, Spain, and Greece on nutraceuticals, delivery technology, and prescription drug programs.

"Canada's policies will allow GBS Global to bring our next-generation cannabinoid medications to market quickly, safely and legally. Canada's regulations, in particular, mean treatments can be evaluated and approved in less time than it would take in the U.S.," said GBS Global Board Chair and CEO of GB Sciences, Inc. John Poss. "This creates vital new opportunities for GBS Global, benefitting both our patients and investors."

GBS Global intellectual property portfolio of natural and synthetic cannabinoid-based complex mixtures are indicated for Parkinson's (PD), neuropathic pain, and cardiac hypertrophy Rx programs in late pre-clinical stage of development. OTC programs for irritable bowel syndrome, sleep disorders, and psoriasis are at formulation stage in step with ongoing discussions with strategic partners in the field.

"Developing our life sciences assets in Canada will expedite work to validate the safety and effectiveness of our proprietary therapeutics through expanded access to research partners and capital," said Dr. Andrea Small-Howard, Chief Science Officer and Board Member of GBS Global. "In addition, Canada's medical cannabis legislation provides an alternative channel for supporting health claims on some of our OTC patent-pending formulas. Plus, these products can be exported to Europe, the world's fastest growing market."

About GBS Global Biopharma, Inc.

GBS Global Biopharma Inc. is a cannabinoid medicine development company located in Ottawa, Canada. Cannabinoid medicine is new science featuring 480+ active ingredients modulating GPCR and Ionotropic receptors involved in many disease conditions and notably those with no treatment or related to opioid addiction. GBS Global proprietary HTS/in Silico platform generates APIs for for medical cannabis, nutraceutical supplement and prescription drug markets. The company currently has Rx programs in late pre-clinical and OTC programs at the formulation stage. GBS is working with nanotech time release and rapid dissolve technology for effective oral delivery of their formulations.

About GB Sciences, Inc.

GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: GBLX) is a diverse cannabis company, focused on standardized cultivation and production methods; as well as biopharmaceutical research and development. The Company's goal is creating safe, standardized, pharmaceutical-grade, cannabinoid therapies that target a variety of medical conditions. To learn more about GB Sciences, Inc., go to: http://gbsciences.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements relating to future results or events, which are forward-looking statements. Words such as "expects", "intends", "plans", "may", "could", "should", "anticipates", "likely", "believes" and words of similar import may identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only the Company's belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. It is possible that the Company's actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements. Further, information concerning the Company and its business, including factors that potentially could materially affect the Company's business and financial and other results, are contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or correct any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which we hereafter become aware.

Note: Although the Company's research and development activities are not illegal, the production and sale of cannabis products violate federal laws as they presently exist.

