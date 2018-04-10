GB Sciences Pursues FDA-Registered, First-in-Human Trial of Cannabis-based Therapy for Parkinson's Disease

As previously reported, GB Sciences has pending US and International patent applications covering multiple, related PD-formulas based on complex mixtures of minor cannabinoids and terpenes from cannabis chemovars. In pre-clinical studies, these complex cannabis-based formulas both increased dopamine production and demonstrated potential neuroprotective properties. The disease processes targeted by GB Sciences' therapeutic mixtures are central to the progression of PD, as well as other related neurological conditions.

"The Exploratory IND/Phase 0 program allows companies to establish a clinical trial protocol to distinguish between multiple formulations based on various measures, including pharmacological and pharmacodynamic measures that may be predictive of efficacy, as well as measures that will help us assess the mechanism of action of our drug candidates," explains Dr. Andrea Small-Howard, Chief Science Officer of GB Sciences. "GB Sciences believes that its regulatory strategy can deliver enough data to allow us to select one or more optimal candidates for development, and do so more quickly and more efficiently than if we were to proceed directly to a traditional phased development program."

The company will begin its toxicology studies in the summer of 2018 in preparation for the Exploratory IND, but prior to receiving feedback from the US FDA to verify that the company's regulatory strategy and Phase 0 clinical trial protocol are acceptable to the agency. GB Sciences expects to commence its First-in-Human Trial in early 2019, pending FDA acceptance of their Exploratory IND application and proposed Phase 0 protocol.

GB Sciences is committed to providing evidence-based therapies to patients in markets beyond those reachable in state-regulated medical marijuana systems. While it may be more difficult to register the First-in-Human trial with the US FDA in the short term, the longer-term benefits for the patients and GB shareholders should be great.

"GB Sciences has always been committed to providing the highest quality therapies to patients, and working through US FDA channels will allow us to get these medicines to patients across the US and internationally quicker than just 'staying in our lane' in the less regulated state-run medical cannabis programs," said John Poss, CEO and Chairman of GB Sciences, Inc. "At GB, we know that doing the right thing may take a little longer, but the rewards are often greater."

GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: GBLX) is a diverse cannabis company, focused on standardized cultivation and production methods; as well as biopharmaceutical research and development. The Company's goal is creating safe, standardized, pharmaceutical-grade, cannabinoid therapies that target a variety of medical conditions. To learn more about GB Sciences, Inc., go to: http://gbsciences.com.

This press release may contain statements relating to future results or events, which are forward-looking statements. Words such as "expects", "intends", "plans", "may", "could", "should", "anticipates", "likely", "believes" and words of similar import may identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only the Company's belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. It is possible that the Company's actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements. Further, information concerning the Company and its business, including factors that potentially could materially affect the Company's business and financial and other results, are contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or correct any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which we hereafter become aware.

Note: Although the Company's research and development activities are not illegal, the production and sale of cannabis products violate federal laws as they presently exist.

