GB Sciences Supports the Position of LSU AgCenter: Allegations Made by Commissioner Are Untrue

LAS VEGAS, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: GBLX) announces that the Louisiana State University Agricultural Center (LSU AgCenter) through William B. Richardson, Vice President for Agriculture, today issued the following statement on allegations made by the Commissioner of the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) that LSU AgCenter and its public-private partner, GB Sciences Louisiana, are in violation of Louisiana's medical marijuana law:

"The LSU AgCenter received written approval on February 28, 2019, from the Director of LDAF's Medical Marijuana Program to move into two rooms within the new main production facility. LDAF attorney Tabitha Irvin wrote to the LSU AgCenter:

'After careful consideration and in an effort to get the product to the pharmacies for the citizens of Louisiana, the commissioner of agriculture and forestry has decided to grant LSU AgCenter the authority to move plant material into the requested rooms (Mother room and Vegetative room) in the main facility.'

Relying on this written approval from the LDAF, the LSU AgCenter moved plant material into the two specific rooms on Friday, March 1, 2019.

The following Monday, a LDAF inspector issued a deficiency notice to the LSU AgCenter for doing what Commissioner Strain expressly approved the week before. Then Commissioner Strain made reckless and unsupported public accusations against the LSU AgCenter and GB Sciences Louisiana and threatened litigation.

The allegations made by Commissioner Strain are simply untrue.

The LSU AgCenter and GB Sciences Louisiana have provided all information requested by the LDAF regarding suitability and operations. Further, the LSU AgCenter and GB Sciences Louisiana have passed all inspections, benchmarks, and tests administered by the LDAF – all of which is fully supported by public documentation.

The state legislature approved Louisiana's Medical Marijuana Program three years ago. The LSU AgCenter conducted a thorough competitive public bid process to select GB Sciences Louisiana as its public-private partner, and has worked incredibly hard since then to get the program up and running. Commissioner Strain's actions are preventing thousands of patients from receiving the medical relief that they are anxiously awaiting and deserve.

The LSU AgCenter calls on Commissioner Mike Strain to immediately allow this program to proceed, so that the patients of Louisiana can receive the medicine to which they are legally entitled."

Ashley W. Mullens, Ph.D.

External & Governmental Affairs

Office of the Vice President for Agriculture

LSU AgCenter

101A J. Norman Efferson Hall- LSU

Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70803

Office: (225) 578-2906

About GB Sciences, Inc.

GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: GBLX) is a diverse cannabis company, focused on standardized cultivation and production methods; as well as biopharmaceutical research and development. The Company's goal is creating safe, standardized, pharmaceutical-grade, cannabinoid therapies that target a variety of medical conditions. To learn more about GB Sciences, Inc., go to: http://gbsciences.com.

About Louisiana State University Agricultural Center

The Louisiana State University Agricultural Center ("LSU AgCenter" or "AgCenter") is an institution under the supervision and management of the Board of Supervisors of Louisiana State University and Agricultural and Mechanical College (the "LSU Board of Supervisors"). The AgCenter's mission is to provide the people of Louisiana with research-based educational information that will improve their lives and economic well-being. The LSU AgCenter includes the Louisiana Agricultural Experiment Station, which conducts Agricultural and Renewable Natural Resource-based research, and the Louisiana Cooperative Extension Service, which extends the knowledge derived from research to the people of the state. The LSU AgCenter plays an integral role in supporting agricultural industries, enhancing the environment, and improving the quality of life through its 4-H youth, family and consumer sciences, and community development programs.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements relating to future results or events, which are forward-looking statements. Words such as "expects", "intends", "plans", "may", "could", "should", "anticipates", "likely", "believes" and words of similar import may identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only the Company's belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. It is possible that the Company's actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements. Further, information concerning the Company and its business, including factors that potentially could materially affect the Company's business and financial and other results, are contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or correct any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which we hereafter become aware.

Note: Although the Company's research and development activities are not illegal, the production and sale of cannabis products violate federal laws as they presently exist.

Contact Information

Corporate:

GB Sciences, Inc., 3550 West Teco Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89118

866-721-0297, or

Liz Bianco, Director of Publicity, liz@gbsciences.com

SOURCE GB Sciences, Inc.

Related Links

https://gbsciences.com/

