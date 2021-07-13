GBA Launches Subsidiary for Cyber Supply Chain Threat Mitigation

WASHINGTON, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Business Alliance (GBA) today announced the launch of GBA Sentinel, a wholly-owned subsidiary focused on helping global companies quickly identify and address potential supply chain and cyber vulnerabilities.

"Given the scale of threat vectors, combined with the velocity of recent regulatory activity, international companies in the U.S. want to lead the way in safeguarding critical governmental systems and services," said Nancy McLernon, president and CEO of GBA. "GBA Sentinel will give global companies access to the cutting-edge tools they need to efficiently audit and monitor their supply chains and digital assets. We believe this initiative will help rapidly advance our nation's effort to prevent future attacks and underscores how seriously world-class companies take protecting America's supply chains."

International companies know it is imperative for the private sector to work collaboratively with federal agencies to ensure a safer environment. Through GBA Sentinel, global businesses can gain access to Fortress Information Security's industry-leading supply chain risk management compliance tools. Fortress uniquely delivers actionable risk insights on the supply chain ecosystem of assets and vendors , thereby enabling companies to intelligently mitigate their cybersecurity risks and assure regulatory compliance.

"Understanding new supply chain security requirements and regulations can be time consuming and costly without partners that grasp both the threat and regulatory environment and have done this at scale in U.S. critical infrastructure," Peter Kassabov, executive chairman and cofounder of Fortress Information Security. "By partnering with GBA Sentinel, we are helping to proactively address many of the pain points GBA members will face in navigating this complex and evolving regulatory and cyber threat landscape."

Today, Fortress secures the supply chains of critical infrastructure for more than 40 percent of the U.S. power grid and works closely with key federal agencies to enhance their supply chain cyber resilience.

This initiative is a first for the Global Business Alliance, which represents 200 of the largest international companies operating in the United States.

About the Global Business Alliance

As the premier voice of international companies in the United States, the Global Business Alliance (GBA) actively promotes and defends an open economy that welcomes international companies to invest in America. Our members are American companies with global heritage and an indispensable part of our nation's economic success. When America is open for business, we all benefit. Learn more about how international companies are benefiting U.S. workers and communities by visiting www.globalbusiness.org.

