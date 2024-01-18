GBank Financial Holdings Inc. Celebrates Consecutive Recognition on 2024 OTCQX® Best 50

News provided by

GBank Financial Holdings Inc.

18 Jan, 2024, 19:33 ET

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GBank Financial Holdings Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX®: GBFH), the parent company for GBank (the "Bank"), is proud to announce its second consecutive inclusion in the OTCQX® Best 50, a prestigious ranking of the top 50 U.S. and international companies traded on the OTCQX® Best Market.

Reflecting on another year of exceptional performance, the Company has once again demonstrated its commitment to excellence and growth. The OTCQX® Best 50 ranking, which is based on equal weighting of one-year total return and average daily dollar volume growth from the previous year, showcases the top-performing companies among over 600 contenders across various industries and regions.

Edward M. Nigro, Executive Chairman of GBank Financial Holdings Inc. stated, "I wish to express our appreciation to the OTCQX® for providing an exceptional trading platform for our GBFH shareholders. This recognition underscores our team's commitment to execute our business objectives."

T. Ryan Sullivan, President and CEO, echoed these sentiments, "Being distinguished as the only banking company included in the OTCQX® Best 50 for two consecutive years highlights our consistent performance and dedication to our shareholders. We remain committed to our future growth and ensuring our position as a continuing leader in the industry."

For more details on the 2024 OTCQX® Best 50, visit:

https://www.otcmarkets.com/files/2024_OTCQX_Best_50.pdf

The OTCQX® Best Market offers transparent and efficient trading of established, investor-focused U.S. and global companies. To qualify for the OTCQX® market, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

About GBank Financial Holdings Inc.

GBank Financial Holdings Inc. (the "Company") (GBFH), a bank holding company with approximately $729.3 million in assets at September 30, 2023, conducts business through its wholly owned subsidiary, GBank (formerly known as "Bank of George") (the "Bank"). Founded in 2007, the Bank operates two full-service commercial branches in Las Vegas, Nevada, with primary lending activities focused on engaging clients in Nevada, California, Utah, and Arizona. GBank has key businesses in three prominent divisions: SBA Lending, Gaming FinTech, and Commercial Lending. The Bank conducts business nationally through its SBA lending activities (ranked 14th in the nation by the U.S. Small Business Administration for SBA 7(a) dollar loan volume through September 30, 2022) and its BankCard Services, LLC ("BCS") partnership. GBank's Gaming Fintech Division was launched in 2016 with the GBank/BCS Agreement. BCS provides not only Sightline Payments Play+ Prepaid Card Programs for gaming operators, but also prepaid access programs granting GBank use and access to the BCS proprietary Player/Consumer Information Management System ("PIMS/CIMS"). PIMS/CIMS provides custodial accounts for the benefit of the player/consumer managed by GBank and insured by the FDIC. The Bank also provides general commercial banking services with an emphasis on serving the needs of small- and medium-sized businesses, high net worth individuals, professionals, and investors. The Bank offers a full complement of consumer deposit products and is focused on delivering a premium level of service. For more information about GBank, please visit its website at www.g.bank. The Company's Common Stock is quoted on the US OTCQX® Market under the symbol GBFH.

Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Forward looking statements include information concerning potential or assumed future results of operations of the Company and its subsidiaries. Such statements are made based on management's beliefs and assumptions, and words like "believes," "expects," "anticipates," or similar terminology indicate forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect the financial performance of the Company include, but are not limited to, ongoing challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic, credit risk, market interest rate changes, competition, economic downturns, or regulatory supervision. GBank Financial Holdings Inc. is under no obligation to revise these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE GBank Financial Holdings Inc.

Also from this source

GBank Financial Holdings Inc. Confirms Agreement to Merge with BankCard Services, LLC

GBank Financial Holdings Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: GBFH), the parent company for GBank (the "Bank"), and BankCard Services, LLC ("BCS") today...

GBank Financial Holdings Inc Announces Potential Merger of BankCard Services, LLC and GBank

GBank, a subsidiary of GBank Financial Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: GBFH), today announced that its Board has formed a subcommittee comprised of four...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.