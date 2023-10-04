GBank Financial Holdings Inc. Shares Investor Presentation Prepared for the Janney Community Bank Forum held September 18th and 19th

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GBank Financial Holdings Inc. ("GBank" or the "Company") (OTCQX: GBFH), the parent company for GBank (the "Bank") is pleased to announce that it recently presented to investors at the Janney Community Bank Forum held in Atlanta, GA, on September 18th and 19th.  The Investor Presentation is available through the following link:

GBFH Investor Presentation – Janney Community Bank Forum

Other Recent Company Highlights

  • April 2023 – GBFH Pleased to Announce that GBank Appoints New Chief Operating Officer
  • February 2023GBFH Announces GBank Ranks #5 in the CB Top Ten™ for Its Peer Group
  • January 2023 – GBFH Named to 2023 OTCQX Best 50

The Company

GBank Financial Holdings Inc. (the "Company") (GBFH), a bank holding company with approximately $685.0 million in assets at June 30, 2023, operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, GBank (formerly known as "Bank of George") (the "Bank"). Established in 2007, the Bank has two full-service commercial branches in Las Vegas, Nevada, and focuses on lending activities primarily in Nevada, California, Utah, and Arizona. GBank's business divisions encompass SBA Lending, Gaming FinTech, and Commercial Lending. The Bank conducts business nationally through its SBA lending activities and its partnership with BankCard Services, LLC ("BCS"). Its Gaming FinTech Division, through its contract with BCS, continues to power Sightline Payments Play+ Solution for a seamless and secure gaming experience, positioning GBank as a financial frontrunner in the emerging cashless economy. For more information about GBank, please visit its website at www.g.bank. The Company's Common Stock is quoted on the US OTCQX Market under the symbol GBFH.

Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include information concerning potential or assumed future results of operations of the Company and its subsidiaries. Such statements are made based on management's beliefs and assumptions, and words like "believes," "expects," "anticipates," or similar terminology indicate forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect the financial performance of the Company include, but are not limited to, ongoing challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic, credit risk, market interest rate changes, competition, economic downturns, or regulatory supervision. GBank Financial Holdings Inc. is under no obligation to revise these forward-looking statements.

