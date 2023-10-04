GBank Financial Holdings Inc. Shares Investor Presentation Prepared for the Janney Community Bank Forum held September 18th and 19th

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GBank Financial Holdings Inc. ("GBank" or the "Company") (OTCQX: GBFH), the parent company for GBank (the "Bank") is pleased to announce that it recently presented to investors at the Janney Community Bank Forum held in Atlanta, GA, on September 18th and 19th. The Investor Presentation is available through the following link:

GBFH Investor Presentation – Janney Community Bank Forum

The Company

GBank Financial Holdings Inc. (the "Company") (GBFH), a bank holding company with approximately $685.0 million in assets at June 30, 2023, operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, GBank (formerly known as "Bank of George") (the "Bank"). Established in 2007, the Bank has two full-service commercial branches in Las Vegas, Nevada, and focuses on lending activities primarily in Nevada, California, Utah, and Arizona. GBank's business divisions encompass SBA Lending, Gaming FinTech, and Commercial Lending. The Bank conducts business nationally through its SBA lending activities and its partnership with BankCard Services, LLC ("BCS"). Its Gaming FinTech Division, through its contract with BCS, continues to power Sightline Payments Play+ Solution for a seamless and secure gaming experience, positioning GBank as a financial frontrunner in the emerging cashless economy. For more information about GBank, please visit its website at www.g.bank. The Company's Common Stock is quoted on the US OTCQX Market under the symbol GBFH.

