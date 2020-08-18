GBC Digital Marketing Announces Nationwide Expansion and Its New Get Booked Leads System to Drive Client Growth and Success

HOUSTON, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GBC Digital Marketing is excited to announce that it's expanding its reach to clients nationwide and launching new product services to better serve its clients. GBC is a premier, results-driven team of web experts committed to increasing brand awareness through dedicated marketing efforts for each of its clients.

Recently, the Houston SEO Company has unveiled a new website detailing an expansion of its digital marketing services.

Cindy Pruitt CEO

Cindy Pruitt, CEO and Founder of GBC Digital Marketing, said: "It had been 5 years since our last website revamp, and with our new and improved service offerings, coupled with our company growth, it was time for a fresh look for GBC Digital Marketing. We're excited to have the new site launched."

The company's latest product offering is the firm's "Get Booked Leads" system. Get Booked Leads is a lead generation system that manages and automates lead follow-ups through a user-friendly dashboard accessible through GBC's proprietary CRM system.

"I am really excited about the results we've been able to get for contractors with our new "Get Booked Leads" system," Pruitt said. "Conversion rates have been 60% to 80% on average for all the leads going through the system."

The innovative system has proven to result in an exponentially increased rate of appointment bookings. Get Booked Leads leverages the power of paid advertisement methods, including social media, Google, and YouTube, to direct targeted prospects into a business's sales funnel.

GBC has had the privilege of working with business owners across many niches and industries. In particular, contractors, roofers, plumbers, and attorneys have found great success utilizing the Get Booked Leads system.

The award-winning SEO enterprise has coveted numerous awards in web design. GBC Digital Marketing has been named in the "Best of the Best" awards for five consecutive years.

The Houston-based agency was founded in 2004 and has consistently maintained an A+ rating with the BBB. GBC Digital Marketing professionals have received numerous certifications to stay up to date and is a leader in its industry.

About GBC Digital Marketing

GBC Digital Marketing is a full suite internet marketing agency that offers a wide range of services, including SEO consulting, responsive web design and development, digital marketing, content marketing, social media marketing, PPC management, lead generation, and more. The firm places a lot of emphasis on developing custom strategies tailored to each of its clients. GBC's award-winning web professionals deliver high-performing websites that are SEO-driven, responsive, accessible, and cost-effective.

The Houston, TX headquartered company serves clients nationwide within the continental U.S. and also has staff and offices based in in Jacksonville, Florida – Burbank, California -- and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, with more to come.

GBC Digital Marketing leverages its specialists' talents to deliver the ultimate in customer satisfaction for its clients.

For additional information, visit https://gbcdigitalmarketing.com/

