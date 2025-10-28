GBG empowers businesses to verify customers with trusted Digital IDs worldwide in a single platform

The solution makes it simple to add Digital IDs – an electronic credential that proves a person's identity often stored in a digital wallet on a smartphone – into an onboarding workflow

ATLANTA, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GBG (LSE: GBG), the global identity technology business enabling safe and rewarding digital lives, announces the launch of its Digital ID solution that allows businesses to seamlessly accept verified Digital IDs from around the world during online onboarding. Through a single, secure connection, organizations can verify users using a wide range of Digital IDs including government-issued eIDs, mobile driver's licenses (mDLs), and BankIDs.

Available as a module within GBG Go – the company's adaptive identity platform – the solution provides businesses with aggregated access to trusted Digital ID networks. By accepting a variety of private and public reusable credentials, GBG empowers businesses with the operational agility to keep pace with evolving user adoption and verify customers across multiple markets, without vendor lock-in.

Micah Willbrand, Chief Product Officer – Identity Fraud, at GBG, says: "With over 2 billion people around the world now using Digital IDs, the way we prove who we are is being transformed. GBG's mission has always been clear: to enable safe and rewarding digital lives for genuine people, everywhere. Digital IDs exist to make life simpler and safer, opening up easier access to goods and services for individuals. The real value lies in their acceptance – if Digital IDs operate in silos, they lose their true potential.

That's why, with our solution, businesses can accept Digital IDs from across the globe through one seamless connection, delivering real value for consumers and empowering organizations to embrace this future with confidence and ease."

The key benefits of GBG's Digital ID solution are:

One connection, worldwide adoption: Businesses can serve customers in multiple markets through one connection to trusted Digital ID schemes, including government issued eIDs, mDLs, BankIDs, and private-sector reusable credentials.





Businesses can serve customers in multiple markets through one connection to trusted Digital ID schemes, including government issued eIDs, mDLs, BankIDs, and private-sector reusable credentials. Accelerated customer onboarding : Digital IDs let users verify instantly with credentials they already hold, improving conversion and reducing drop-offs.





: Digital IDs let users verify instantly with credentials they already hold, improving conversion and reducing drop-offs. End-to-end encryption and user privacy : Digital ID verification uses a standards-based framework using W3C Verifiable Credentials and end-to-end encryption to protect privacy at every step.





: Digital ID verification uses a standards-based framework using W3C Verifiable Credentials and end-to-end encryption to protect privacy at every step. Reduced fraud and risk: Digital IDs provide deterministic authentication of credentials, rather than probabilistic. Businesses can accept tamper-proof, pre-verified credentials from trusted issuers, and focus more extensively on enriching journeys via GBG Go's extensive fraud signals from GBG's identity network – offering added certainty in identity proofing as fraud protection technology continues to evolve.





Digital IDs provide deterministic authentication of credentials, rather than probabilistic. Businesses can accept tamper-proof, pre-verified credentials from trusted issuers, and focus more extensively on enriching journeys via GBG Go's extensive signals from GBG's identity network – offering added certainty in identity proofing as protection technology continues to evolve. Easily customized onboarding journeys : Flexible workflows in GBG Go make it easy for businesses to create customer journeys that fit their needs. The Digital ID module works smoothly within the platform, letting companies add fraud and risk checks and automatically fall back to alternative verification methods when needed.





: Flexible workflows in GBG Go make it easy for businesses to create customer journeys that fit their needs. The Digital ID module works smoothly within the platform, letting companies add and risk checks and automatically fall back to alternative verification methods when needed. Supports regulatory compliance: The solution provides businesses with the operational agility to respond to evolving Digital ID regulations and meet regional mandates such as the EU's eIDAS 2.0, which will require regulated industries to accept the EUDI Wallet .

GBG's Digital ID solution is enabled through partnerships with leading industry providers including Trinsic and MATTR. To learn more about GBG's Digital ID solution visit: https://www.gbg.com/en-us/verify-identity/digital-ids/

About GBG

GBG is the leading expert in global identity and location tech, enabling safe and rewarding digital lives for genuine people, everywhere.

For over 30 years, we have combined global data with our innovative technology to make sure that genuine people everywhere can digitally prove who they are and where they live.

We are an essential ingredient that protects against digital crime, strengthens business resilience and drives responsible growth, at scale, across a diverse range of sectors. Today, our team of over 1,100 people serve more than 20,000 customers globally.

GBG is a publicly traded company (LSE: GBG). Find out more at www.gbg.com and follow us on LinkedIn

SOURCE GBG