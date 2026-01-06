GBI Biomanufacturing Announces the Appointment of Jesse McCool, Ph.D. as President

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GBI Biomanufacturing, a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical CDMO providing integrated development and cGMP manufacturing services for complex biologics, today announced that Jesse McCool, Ph.D. has been appointed President.

"I am delighted to welcome Jesse McCool as GBI's new President. Jesse is a highly respected executive within the biologics CDMO industry, and he brings with him a wealth of experience across numerous organizations including Lonza Group, Wheeler Bio, Cytovance Biologics, among others," said Karl Pinto, Chairman of the Board of Directors. "His passion for biologics and commitment to customer experience and delight will ensure that GBI continues its new momentum following significant investment and expansion over the last several years to help bring cutting edge drugs to the market."

Dr, McCool brings more than two decades of leadership experience spanning process development and clinical & commercial GMP manufacturing in biologics, plasmids and advanced therapies with scientific expertise in microbial and mammalian production platforms.

"I'm passionate about transforming scientific innovation into real-world impact. To advance that mission, I have spent my career innovating and operating in the biologics CDMO industry," said Jesse McCool, Ph.D., President of GBI Biomanufacturing. "I am thrilled to join Karl and his world-class team in the Miami metro and continue to drive forward a new, exciting growth phase for GBI."

Positioning for the Next Phase of Growth

Under McCool's leadership, GBI will continue strengthening its integrated CDMO offering—helping biopharma innovators reduce development and manufacturing risk through coordinated process development, analytical support, cGMP drug substance manufacturing, and aseptic fill-finish. The Company also supports programs requiring specialized capabilities for complex biologics, including conjugated modalities, alongside robust quality systems designed for reliable clinical and commercial execution.

About GBI Biomanufacturing

GBI Biomanufacturing is a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) supporting biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies with integrated services across biologics development and cGMP manufacturing. With capabilities spanning drug substance and drug product, GBI partners with clients to advance complex biologic programs efficiently and compliantly from early development through commercial supply.

