GBI PARTNERS WITH TITLEIST TO PROVIDE RIA CLIENTS SEAMLESS ACCESS TO PHYSICAL PRECIOUS METALS

Titleist Clients Can Now Invest in Physical Gold and Other Physical Precious Metals Through the GBI Platform

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GBI, the leading institutional platform for physical precious metals investments, today announced its partnership with Titleist, a highly respected registered investment advisor (RIA). Through this partnership, Titleist clients will gain the ability to diversify their investment portfolios by seamlessly investing in gold and other physical precious metals through the GBI Platform.

This collaboration reflects Titleist's commitment to providing clients with comprehensive, forward-looking financial solutions by expanding access to alternative investments such as gold and silver. Clients can now easily buy, sell, store, and take delivery of physical precious metals directly within their managed accounts.

"At GBI, our mission is to help wealth managers go beyond the conventional investing playbook," said Steven Feldman, Co-Founder and CEO of GBI. "In a world defined by fast-changing dynamics including inflation, deglobalization, technological disruption and geopolitical risk - investors need pathways that protect and grow wealth over the long term. By partnering with forward-thinking RIAs like Titleist, we're expanding access to physical precious metals as a critical tool for building resilient, diversified portfolios."

"Partnering with GBI allows us to bring our clients a best-in-class solution for investing in physical precious metals that combines deep liquidity with DTCC-like trust," said Jay Coulter, CFP, CIMA, Chief Executive Officer of Titleist. "This is an important step in our commitment to helping clients build durable portfolios that can withstand uncertainty and support their long-term financial goals."

About GBI

GBI is the premier institutional-quality platform for physical precious metals, with more than $6 billion in assets under administration and over $1.5 billion in annual trading volume. The GBI Platform enables investors to buy, sell, store, and take delivery of gold, silver, platinum, and palladium directly through their existing brokerage, RIA, or wealth management accounts. Its three core pillars - SmartMetals Marketplace (competitive liquidity), SmartMetals Custody (secure storage and delivery), and Golden Ledger (transparent record-keeping) - work together to provide unmatched access, efficiency, and trust for its clients.

For more information, visit www.gbi.co; Contact GBI at [email protected]

