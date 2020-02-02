GBK Productions, Partnering with Big Game Experience and Firework Hospitality Group, Held Their Annual Pre-Superbowl Celebrity Gift Lounge with a Live Performance by Snoop Dogg (DJ SNOOPADELIC)

MIAMI, Feb. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Partnering with Big Game Experience and Fireworks Hospitality Group, GBK Productions hosted their annual Pre-Superbowl Luxury Gifting Lounge and Party Friday night just ahead of Superbowl Sunday. The world's biggest athletes and celebrities were on hand to watch a live performance by Snoop Dogg (DJ SNOOPADELIC) playing his favorite hits. This exclusive event was held at the ToeJam Backlot as part of the Big Game Experience, where the invited guests, and select media, mingled and were gifted this year's hottest items and trips. This exclusive guest list included celebrities such as Akon, Snoop Dogg, Andrew Zimmern, Carissa Rosario, Dennis Rodman, Big Boi and world renowned athletes such as Barry Sanders, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Terrell Davis, Marshall Faulk, Warren Saap, Tim Brown, Vernon Gains, Ryan McKenna, Akbar Gbajabiamila, Aaron Jones, Jamaal Williams, Yves Pierre, Jamal Carter, James Anderson, Nick Ferguson, Rob Mendez, Michael Cox, Jeremiah Allison, Stephen Weatherly, Karmerion Wimbley, Mack Hollins, Barry Gardner, Eddie George, Rod Woodson, and many, many more.



The invited guests were thrilled to receive gifts from New England Hemp Farm, a CBD company, which offered a variety of high-quality CBD products including Tinctures, Topicals, Edibles, Pet Relief and more, a trip to Turks & Caicos via Sailrock a Luxurious Resort with an luxurious ocean-view suite and Genius pipe – the ultimate smoking accessory for the modern cannabis user. Other gifts included trips by Fit Farm - the nation's premiere fitness retreat located in Nashville, TN, a trip to the luxury all-inclusive resort Moon Palace Jamaica – a AAA Four Diamond resort by Swanky Retreats, Herschel Supply Co. backpacks, bags, travel goods and accessories, Pod Plug vape products, iiRacde immersive arcade gaming system, Fanchest unique sports gifts for all sports fans, Taja Collection with their customizable home accessories including vases, candles and diffusers, Renpho home relaxation products, and many more.



