GBK Productions was Again the Official Celebrity Gifting Lounge for this year's 2019 New York City Wine and Food Festival (NYCWFF) Produced by the Food Network & Cooking Channel

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday October 12 and Sunday October 13, at the Parker New York Hotel, GBK Productions hosted their annual Official Celebrity Gifting Lounge for the 2019 New York City Wine and Food Festival (NYCWFF) produced by the Food Network/Cooking Channel. Dozens of the world's most famous chefs, celebrities and more came together to enjoy great food, drinks and the year's hottest gifts & trips. Celebrity Chefs in attendance included Andrew Zimmerman, Scott Conant, Adam Richman, Alex Brightman, Casey Webb, Michael Lomonaco, Richard Blais, Sarah Steffan, Scott Tacinelli, Angie Rito, Ario Cecchini, Josh Capone, Marc Forgione and many more. Some of the other stars that stopped by included Whoopi Goldberg, NBC's Manifest leads Melissa Roxburgh & J.R. Ramirez, CBS's Blood & Treasure Lead Sofia Pernas, Erich Bergen from Madame Secretary, Felix Solis from Ozark, Ana Noguiera from Hightown, Lawrence Gillard Jr. from The Deuce, What Not to Wear host Stacy London and many more. The event was covered by some of the biggest media outlets including NBC, Parade Magazine, US Weekly, InTouch, Life & Style, Yahoo News, ABC, Billboard Magazine, CBS, Refinery29, Luxxe Living, Fashion Week, Celebrity Page and many more.

During the two-day event, the invited celebrity guests, and select press, mingled and received trips by Sailrock Resort which is located in Turks & Caicos, where guests received a 3 night stay in a 2 bedroom villa, Fit Farm which is the Nation's premiere fitness retreat located outside of Nashville, TN complete with a full adult playground with America's first and only permanent obstacle course with lodging, Raiwasa Private Resort located in beautiful Fiji and is the winner of the World Boutique Hotel Awards where they were gifting 3 days for up to 6 people at a private resort in Taveuni, Fiji with a dedicated staff of 12, Palace Resorts, the company that sets the standard in five-star, all-inclusive resort accommodations – gifted 3 night/ 4day gift certificates to the AAA Four Diamond luxury all-inclusive resort, The Grand at Moon Palace Cancun, alongside Caribbean living magazine. Guests also took home mechanical automatic Watches from Aragon Watches, a cutting-edge watch company, Fortune and Frame jewelry, Warthers kitchen cutlery, made by 3rd and 4th generation Warthers gifted a custom BUILT 3" Paring Knife with a nameplate in which guests get to handpick their materials, Rak Porcelain, a leader in tabletop products, gifted a set of 8 glasses, dinnerware and flatware from their collection, Brach's Candy, the 115-year-old brand, gifted a 6 month supply of their new line of reformulated, sustainable chocolates. Topo Chico mineral water sourced from Monterrey, Mexico since 1895 was there to hydrate the talent after they tried some the most amazing wines from Hertelendy Vineyards.

