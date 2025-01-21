GBRS Group Awarded $300K from False Racism Allegations by Former Employee

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GBRS Group , a leading tier one tactical training and services company, was awarded damages in an arbitration case that found that a former employee's viral social media posts against the company were responsible for spurring false accusations of racism against the company and its executives.

The former employee subsequently admitted under oath that the racial allegations against GBRS Group were not true.

In the verdict, GBRS Group was awarded more than $300,000 in compensation for damages. The former employee was ordered to remove all online posts related to the matter.

The case stemmed from an incident occurring in November 2023 in which a UPS package containing a federally registered firearm to be shipped to a customer was discovered by employees to have been missing for 22 days.

Security footage at GBRS's facility showed that the company's shipping manager had left the building carrying the package and later returned without it despite UPS the shipping carrier having no record of the package being dropped off for shipment.

In accordance with federal firearms regulations, GBRS reported the missing firearm to law enforcement who conducted an investigation and made the determination to detain the shipping manager for questioning. Shortly after, the package was discovered to have been dropped off by the shipping manager at the wrong shipping carrier (FEDEX) and was returned to GBRS by a UPS delivery driver. The shipping manager was subsequently terminated by GBRS for negligent handling of a firearm.

The former employee then launched a number of posts and videos on social media criticizing the company's handling of the matter, leading to accusations that the employee's termination was racially motivated.

Under oath during the arbitration proceeding the former employee admitted that GBRS Group as well as its executives were not racist and that he regretted that his social media posts had led to racially-charged accusations and physical threats to the safety of GBRS Group employees.

