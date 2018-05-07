GBS Celebrates 30th Anniversary as One of Industry's Top Performing Companies

"Since inception, GBS' mission has been to create high-quality products and services that transform our clients' businesses," said Jeff McWey, President and CEO, GBS Enterprises. "We've worked diligently to deliver service levels that consistently exceed expectations, along with making significant investments in our proprietary technology and systems, and we're honored to have such an extensive group of industry leaders as our customers."

At the core of GBS' technology is a proprietary software system that allows the company to efficiently manage all warranty related registrations, claims-processing, performance management and business intelligence with full transparency and real time reporting to its customers. GBS' customer care team is industry leading with a 20 second average speed of answer, less than 1% abandon rate and best in class claims-processing.

"Above all, we attribute our success to GBS' foundational values," said McWey. "Qualities such as honesty, integrity and transparency are integral to everything we do at GBS, from our personnel training and outstanding customer service, and to the way we give back to our community."

Throughout the past 30 years, GBS has formed partnerships and spearheaded charity projects with more than fifteen nonprofits. Its philanthropic missions have raised funds for organizations such as Pain Free Patriots, Forty Winks, Hope South Florida, American Red Cross, Beds for Kids, Collins Children Home, A Hope to Dream and Habitat for Humanity.

-About GBS Enterprises-

GBS is a leading provider of furniture protection services, under the Protect All Brand, that includes protection programs for indoor furniture, outdoor furniture, adjustable beds and area rugs. GBS also provides mattress protection services and top of bed products under the Healthy Sleep, Ultra-Tech, and Cool-Tech brands that include mattress and pillow protectors, mattress and pillow encasements, pillows, sheets and blankets. GBS has two large state-of-the-art redundant customer care centers in Deerfield Beach, Florida and Reno, Nevada, and has large distribution centers in Savannah, Georgia and Reno, Nevada.

For more information on GBS Enterprises, please contact Max McWey, Director of Business Development and Marketing at 954-312-3027 or by email at mmcwey@gbsent.com, or visit www.gbsent.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gbs-celebrates-30th-anniversary-as-one-of-industrys-top-performing-companies-300643326.html

SOURCE GBS Enterprises

Related Links

http://www.gbsent-3.com/

