GBS Tax & Bookkeeping Now Rebranded as Cleer Tax & Bookkeeping

The former GBS Tax & Bookkeeping, born in 2017 from a partnership with Stripe Atlas, celebrates its 5th anniversary with a new name, website, and client portal, as their paperless process for U.S. startup tax gets an upgrade.

GRANDVILLE, Mich., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GBS Tax & Bookkeeping, the flat-rate tax service for startups, has re-launched as Cleer Tax & Bookkeeping , with a new website, new products and the same great flat-fee pricing structure. Cleer provides a tech-forward paperless process for thousands of startups' tax and accounting needs.

"We coined the name Cleer to reflect the tech- supported accounting process our clients say helps them take the stress out of tax filing," said Crystal Stranger, Partner & COO of Cleer.tax "It just came to me - this is what we are doing for our clients: making complicated US corporate tax law clear. Many of our startup clients have grown into multi-million-dollar corporations and have been using our accounting services from the start. We call it 'The Cleer Path to Success.'"

Along with the new name, website and look, the company has launched several new products, as their startup clients move through their growth stages. Cleer specializes in Corporate tax for small businesses , many of whom are based overseas and have operations in the US.

"Navigating the US tax system is so difficult, especially with the penalties related to foreign ownership or subsidiaries," said Stranger. "The requirement for businesses with more than 10% non-US ownership to file a BE-12 form in 2023 is also something there is little awareness of. And the changes in reporting for Software Development expenses under Section 174 are causing chaos for startups, especially SaaS companies (Software as a Service)."

Cleer.tax offers specialty tax packages for U.S companies with foreign subsidiaries (form 5471), and foreign-owned partnerships (forms K-2 and K-3), as well as flat-rate tax preparations for newly-formed companies starting with no annual revenue to companies earning over $10 Million in profits. Cleer also offers bespoke services, such as R&D Tax Credit preparation, Mergers & Acquisitions support, and customized tax consultations. Full Pricing and Product list at https://www.cleer.tax/

Cleer.tax, formerly GBS Tax & Bookkeeping, provides accurate, affordable, and efficient bookkeeping and tax services for US businesses and subsidiaries to help entrepreneurs do it right from the start. Cleer was launched after a meet-up with Stripe Atlas to support newly-formed businesses needing affordable tax and bookkeeping to fit their budget and growth stage, and has grown over five years to continue to support our fast-growing clients. Our tech-forward approach is streamlined with a paperless process to help minimize the burden for startups and high growth companies. Cleer also offers Delaware Franchise Tax Annual Reports, tax consultations, representation, R&D Tax Credits and other specialty consulting and compliance services, based on the unique needs of small businesses. For more information, please visit www.cleer.tax .

