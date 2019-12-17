GBX Group Adds Former Deputy Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs at the U.S. Department of the Treasury Seth Unger to Lead Government and Public Affairs

Unger, a veteran policy and communications advisor who served most recently as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs at the U.S. Department of the Treasury, will oversee a host of strategic initiatives for GBX. Primarily, he will build partnerships with key local, state, and federal audiences and identify thought leadership opportunities for GBX's experts in relevant areas of focus.

"Seth's knowledge and experience is a timely addition to the GBX team," said Drew Sparacia, Founder and CEO of GBX Group. "In particular, he has a unique understanding of policy concerning the work we do. He will play an important role in helping GBX build coalitions with government, media and key stakeholders that will further our company's longstanding efforts of preservation, community revitalization, and economic growth."

Seth worked as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs at the U.S. Department of the Treasury during the successful passage and ongoing implementation of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, regulatory rollbacks, and adoption of measures designed to encourage economic growth. He was the chief spokesperson for Treasury's Office of Terrorism and Financial Intelligence.

"Over the years, I've had the opportunity to work with government officials at every level on projects to stimulate economic growth and improve local communities. GBX is uniquely situated to help policymakers, property owners and local preservation organizations responsibly develop real estate while preserving historic properties and expanding access to affordable housing in urban areas," said Unger. "I'm excited to work with GBX's leadership team to lead efforts to raise their public profile and protect programs instrumental in making historic preservation viable throughout the U.S."

With more than 20 years in government, media, and politics, Unger brings a wealth of experience to GBX. Before his Treasury work, Unger spent the previous six years in Columbus, Ohio, as the Senior Policy Advisor and Director of Communications for Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel. He also spent a decade working in California government and politics, where he served for a time as Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger's press secretary for the California prison system.

Unger is a graduate of John Carroll University.

About GBX Group LLC

GBX Group LLC specializes in preserving and operating historic real estate in urban markets. GBX partners with property owners, developers, and local preservation organizations to acquire, redevelop, and preserve historic real estate, generating community revitalization and economic growth. Since its founding in 2001, GBX has completed over 100 projects in 18 states. The company recently relocated to its new corporate headquarters in the renovated Empire Improvement Building at 2101 Superior Avenue in Cleveland. For more about GBX, visit https://gbxgroup.com

