GBX Group LLC Acquires Silverlode Consulting

Silverlode Consulting will continue to operate under the same name. The company helps corporate clients that are contemplating new or expanded facilities make informed location decisions and navigate the complex landscape of economic incentive and public financing programs. The company also consults with government and economic development organizations and is a leading provider of economic impact modeling services.

Based in Cleveland, Silverlode works across all industries and serves companies ranging in size from middle market to Fortune 100, as well as local, regional, and state government and economic development organizations.

"We are very pleased to join forces with GBX Group whose unique strengths complement our own," said Silverlode President Dennis McAndrew. "Linking our firms opens up tremendous opportunities for our clients. We are now in a solid position to further expand our reach into the historic preservation arena with greater access to a wider range of resources and services."

"Silverlode is an excellent strategic fit with GBX," added Drew Sparacia, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of GBX Group. "The talents of Silverlode's team put GBX Group in a much stronger position to pursue historic real estate projects that bring new life and vitality to urban areas. Moreover, this acquisition complements our ability to provide long term value to our investors, development partners, and associates in the historic preservation community."

Silverlode moved its offices, which were located in the historic Groh Mansion at 3043 Superior Avenue in downtown Cleveland, to GBX Group's new corporate headquarters in the renovated Empire Improvement Building at 2101 Superior Avenue. The rehabilitation of the Empire Improvement Building is the cornerstone of the revitalization of the Superior Avenue Corridor and represents the increasingly prominent role GBX Group is playing in bringing Class A office space to the district while acting as a catalyst for future renewal.

About Silverlode Consulting

Dennis McAndrew and former principal Steve Weitzner launched Silverlode in 2002 after helping to establish national site selection and incentives consulting practices at PriceWaterhouse Coopers and Ernst & Young. Silverlode was conceived to serve the private sector but at the urging of leaders in economic development and government, the firm broadened its services to the public sector.

About GBX Group LLC

GBX Group focuses on acquiring historic real estate in urban markets that have significant tax and other incentives available to them. For more than 15 years, the company has specialized in helping taxpayers use their tax liabilities to fund investments in real estate projects with targeted federal, state, and local incentives. Through its funds, the firm generates more than $400 million in real estate projects annually. Since its founding in 2001, GBX Group has completed over 100 projects in 14 states. For more information, please contact GBX Group at info@gbxgroup.com.

Contacts: Regina Baker

rbaker@gbxgroup.com

Office: 216-298-7478

Cell: 216-502-7160





Kelly Moody

kelly@silverlodeconsulting.com

Office: 216-263-9000

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gbx-group-llc-acquires-silverlode-consulting-300621275.html

SOURCE GBX Group LLC

Related Links

http://www.gbxgroup.com

