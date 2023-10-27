GC AESTHETICS AND BIMINI HEALTH TECH FORM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO ADVANCE BREAST RECONSTRUCTION SOLUTIONS GLOBALLY

DUBLIN, Ireland, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GC Aesthetics®, a long-established brand in breast aesthetics, and Bimini Health Tech ("Bimini"), a pioneer in novel healthcare solutions, are pleased to announce their groundbreaking Joint Venture partnership aimed at revolutionizing breast reconstruction worldwide.

This strategic collaboration combines GC Aesthetics' 40 years of experience in design, manufacturing, and distribution of silicone breast Implants with Bimini's expertise in breast reconstruction innovation, resulting in an unprecedented commitment to providing women with best-in-class solutions for breast reconstruction across the globe, including the USA, LATAM, EMEA, and APAC.

Under the umbrella of the Joint Venture named "OPALINE Aesthetics," GC Aesthetics will deploy Bimini's healthcare solutions outside the United States and Canada. Conversely, Bimini will commercialize selective GC Aesthetics' breast reconstruction solutions in the United States, complementing its industry leading Puregraft® portfolio of technologies that offer a broad set of options to plastic and reconstructive surgeons and their patients.

We want to provide patients around the globe state-of-the-art breast reconstruction solutions with a demonstrated best-in-class safety profile," said Carlos Reis Pinto, CEO of GC Aesthetics. "The combination of Bimini and GCA portfolios will not only expand patient access to a broader range of solutions, but it will also lead to the development of new technologies which will enhance the standard of care in Breast Reconstruction', adds Brad Conlan, CEO and co-founder of Bimini Health Tech.

The driving force behind this partnership is a shared passion to provide the most innovative and advanced solutions to patients and plastic surgeons. By joining forces, GC Aesthetics and Bimini Health Tech intend to elevate women's healthcare and well-being, offering comprehensive support for breast reconstruction needs. Collectively, we will embark on this journey, partnering with medical professionals worldwide.

About GC Aesthetics

GC Aesthetics is a long-established global medical technology company that develops, manufactures, and markets a comprehensive range of proprietary aesthetic and reconstructive products. Throughout its 40-year history, GCA has been dedicated to advancing the science of medical aesthetics and delivering high-quality breast implants for breast augmentation and breast reconstructive surgery. We have sold more than 3 million implants across 70 countries, and our products are supported by published 10-year clinical data.

About Bimini Health Tech:

Founded in 2013, Bimini Health Tech is a global leader in the regenerative, aesthetic, plastic and reconstructive surgery sectors.  Backed by decades of experience, Bimini is committed to the development, acquisition, and commercialization of innovative products that provide premium solutions for patients and physicians. Our portfolio includes the brands Puregraft® (Adipose Filtration System, Serene Breast Implant, Essence Acellular Dermal Matrix), Healeon®, Dermapose®, and Kerastem®.  Supported by over 100 patents, 20 device clearances and approvals, and over 25 scientific publications, Bimini's products have been utilized in over 1.5 million procedures worldwide.

Learn more at www.biminihealthtech.com

SOURCE Bimini Health Tech

