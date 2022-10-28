BANGKOK, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GC is Asia's First Global Chemical Company to ever be Ranked Number 1 for 4 consecutive years in the Chemicals Business Group by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices: DJSI. Through business operations that meticulously integrate sustainability with all 3 ESG principles: Environmental, Social, and Governance & Economic, reiterating good corporate citizenship, operating business with accountability, and co-creating global value and in a respectable and sustainable manner.

GC Asia’s First Global Chemical Company Retains Number 1 Position in DJSI’s Chemicals Business Group for the 4th Consecutive Year

Dr. Kongkrapan Intarajang, Chief Executive Officer and President of PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited or GC said, "GC wishes to thank our alliances, trading partners, customers, shareholders, and stakeholders, for your trust, support, and collaboration, that has propelled GC to DJSI's Number 1 position in the Chemicals Business Group for the Fourth consecutive year. We are grateful because this success could not have been achieved by GC alone. Sustainability starts with collaboration and a dedicated hands-on and continuous approach. Today, we are indeed proud and wish to share this pride with all involved. GC is committed in furthering our sustainability practices to the best of our abilities in the years to come."

In sustainably operating our businesses, we embrace all 3 (ESG) facets:

E – Environment

GC has taken action and achieved concrete results in accordance with the Circularity approach that focuses on optimizing resource usage throughout the value chain, to deliver quality, safe and environmentally-friendly products and alternatives to partners, stakeholders and society, and undertake to achieve Decarbonization in accordance with guidelines for reducing greenhouse gas emissions to zero towards a sustainable future.

During 2021 – 2022, GC Group implemented an energy conservation project to reduce energy consumption resulting in an equivalent of carbon dioxide reduction by 80,280 tons.

Solar Rooftop and Floating Solar projects generated more than 480 kilowatt-hours of solar electrical power per day and reducing fresh water consumption from natural sources by 2.97 million cubic meters (5% of total water consumption).

Enhanced the YOUTURN Platform with alliances and partners to bring 310 tons of plastic waste back into the recycling and upcycling process.

ENVICCO plant that produces World-Standard Food-Grade recycled plastic pellets that has helped to reduce used domestic plastics by 60,000 tons per year, began operations on September 2022 .

. Investing in allnex - a global leader in the production of environmentally-friendly coatings and additives.

Carbon sequestration and offsetting through forest rehabilitation.

S – Social

GC has always been one with Thai society. Especially during the recent crisis of COVID-19, floods, and droughts. We help to promote social enterprises to generate income to uplift the country's economy. We encourage reduction of inequality and also support society and communities in becoming more safe, better educated, with better health and well-being.

COVID-19 Crisis – GC collaborated with the public, private and community networks and engaged the company's expertise in chemicals and plastics technology and innovation, in providing timely assistance to help avert crisis in all 77 provinces across the country and continuing to do so every time an outbreak occurred.

– GC collaborated with the public, private and community networks and engaged the company's expertise in chemicals and plastics technology and innovation, in providing timely assistance to help avert crisis in all 77 provinces across the country and continuing to do so every time an outbreak occurred. Flood Crisis – GC provided plastic rowing boats to 23 flood-stricken provinces in the Northeastern, Central, Eastern, and Southern Regions and were able to help the affected people in a timely manner.

– GC provided plastic rowing boats to 23 flood-stricken provinces in the Northeastern, Central, Eastern, and Southern Regions and were able to help the affected people in a timely manner. Drought Crisis – GC delivered InnoPlus clean water tanks through partnerships with government agencies, foundations, charitable organizations. GC also engaged in support and relief activities our communities and customers for drought-affected areas in provinces across the country.

– GC delivered InnoPlus clean water tanks through partnerships with government agencies, foundations, charitable organizations. GC also engaged in support and relief activities our communities and customers for drought-affected areas in provinces across the country. PM 2.5 Dust Crisis – GC in collaboration with Rajaprajanugroh Foundation Under Royal Patronage provided 4 models of air filtration machines to treat polluted air and PM 2.5, to help people in critical areas.





G – Governance & Economic

GC has continuously built investor confidence by being awarded the SET Sustainability Awards of Honor for 5 consecutive years, which reflects the business model that integrates sustainability in accordance with the ESG framework. GC has also been awarded the NACC Integrity Award for good corporate governance and risk management processes on par with qualitative and quantitative standards, that promote reduction of investment risks.

The Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI), created by S&P Global, is an index used to assess the effectiveness of business operations in accordance with the sustainability practices of leading global companies, to ensure that companies manage all business dimensions in accordance with ESG principles and can generate sustainable returns for investors as well as create long-term value for stakeholders.

