GC Biopharma establishes mRNA production facility in Hwasun, Korea

  • Completed the construction of a GMP pilot plant in its Hwasun production plant in Jeollanam-do, Korea
  • Plans to expand its domain from vaccine development to the field of rare disease treatments by proactively securing mRNA platforms

YONGIN, South Korea, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GC Biopharma (006280.KS), a South Korean biopharmaceutical company (CEO, Eun-Chul Huh), announced on November 30th that it has completed the construction mRNA (messenger ribonucleic acid) production facility in its own vaccine production plant in Hwasun, Jeollanam-do, Korea, and will soon start the operation.

The production facility is a GMP pilot plant that will support the company's strategy to internalize various mRNA-related technologies while continuously building up related capabilities.

The new facility offers an "all-in-one" production capability that accommodates all phases of mRNA production. It can, therefore, significantly reduce the contamination risk of transfer and allows prompt production response. In addition, the pilot plant has a "single-use" production facility that will reduce the cross-contamination risk and enable the production of multiple products at once.

Taking the mRNA as one of its new drug development platforms, GC Biopharma has been putting efforts in this area by signing the lipid nanoparticle (LNP) development and option agreement with Acuitas Therapeutics last year and establishing a new mRNA-LNP platform this year. It is now actively making R&D efforts to advance into a clinical stage. Currently, this platform is being applied to develop treatment for SSADHD, one of the rare diseases, as well as mRNA influenza vaccine.

Based on the technologies and capabilities it would accumulate in the new mRNA production facility by testing the effectiveness and safety of various vaccines and treatment candidates, the company is planning to produce drugs for clinical trials in the GMP pilot plant with a roadmap to move on to commercialization and further to CMO business.

Jae Uk Jeong, Head of R&D at GC Biopharma said, "Construction of the new production facility was a part of our project to move ahead in securing the mRNA platform technology. We expect the facility to be widely used in various joint R&D and responses to any future pandemics."

About GC Biopharma

GC Biopharma (formerly known as Green Cross Corporation) is a biopharmaceutical company that delivers life-saving and life-sustaining protein therapeutics and vaccines. Headquartered in Yongin, South Korea, GC Biopharma is one of the leading plasma protein and vaccine product manufacturers globally and has been dedicated to quality healthcare solutions for more than half a century.

This press release may contain biopharmaceuticals in forward-looking statements, which express the current beliefs and expectations of GC Biopharma's management. Such statements do not represent any guarantee by GC Biopharma or its management of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. GC Biopharma undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained in this press release or any other forward-looking statements it may make, except as required by law or stock exchange rule.

