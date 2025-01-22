GC Cell Symposium with Bifarma Expands Global Impact and Reach for Immuncell-LC

YONGIN, South Korea, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GC Cell, a leading cell and gene therapy company, announced the successful completion of its first thought leadership symposium in Jakarta, Indonesia. The event was organized in collaboration with PT Bifarma Adiluhung (Bifarma), a pioneer in Indonesia's stem cell therapy sector, and showcased GC Cell's innovative cancer immunotherapy, Immuncell-LC.

Insights into Immuncell-LC's mechanisms of action, real-world treatment experiences, and clinical case studies were key focus areas of the symposium. Indonesian oncologists engaged with renowned Korean medical professionals experienced in applying the therapy in clinical trials, fostering fruitful in-depth discussions about its clinical potential.

"As the first-ever overseas event for a cell therapy created in Korea, this symposium marks is a significant milestone for the industry," said a GC Cell spokesperson. "By building trust and visibility in the Indonesian market, we are accelerating the global commercialization of Immuncell-LC and establishing it as a leading treatment option for cancer patients around the world."

Strengthening Global Partnerships

Since signing a licensing agreement with Bifarma in September 2024, GC Cell has been actively transferring the necessary technology to support local production and quality control. The six-month program, conducted at GC Cell's headquarters, is on track to enable Bifarma to launch Immuncell-LC in the Indonesian market by 2025.

A participant in the symposium commented, "This event provided a unique opportunity to understand the impact cell therapies can have on oncology in Indonesia, while underscoring the high level of interest among local healthcare providers. Immuncell-LC has the potential to transform cancer treatment here, and we are excited to see this unfold."

GC Cell's collaboration with Bifarma is part of its broader strategy to expand its presence in global markets, offering innovative cell therapies to improve patient outcomes across borders and establishing a competitive edge in the rapidly evolving global biotechnology landscape.

