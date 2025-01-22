GC Cell Symposium with Bifarma Expands Global Impact and Reach for Immuncell-LC

News provided by

GC Cell

Jan 22, 2025, 18:30 ET

YONGIN, South Korea, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GC Cell, a leading cell and gene therapy company, announced the successful completion of its first thought leadership symposium in Jakarta, Indonesia. The event was organized in collaboration with PT Bifarma Adiluhung (Bifarma), a pioneer in Indonesia's stem cell therapy sector, and showcased GC Cell's innovative cancer immunotherapy, Immuncell-LC.

Continue Reading

Insights into Immuncell-LC's mechanisms of action, real-world treatment experiences, and clinical case studies were key focus areas of the symposium. Indonesian oncologists engaged with renowned Korean medical professionals experienced in applying the therapy in clinical trials, fostering fruitful in-depth discussions about its clinical potential.

"As the first-ever overseas event for a cell therapy created in Korea, this symposium marks is a significant milestone for the industry," said a GC Cell spokesperson. "By building trust and visibility in the Indonesian market, we are accelerating the global commercialization of Immuncell-LC and establishing it as a leading treatment option for cancer patients around the world."

Strengthening Global Partnerships

Since signing a licensing agreement with Bifarma in September 2024, GC Cell has been actively transferring the necessary technology to support local production and quality control. The six-month program, conducted at GC Cell's headquarters, is on track to enable Bifarma to launch Immuncell-LC in the Indonesian market by 2025.

A participant in the symposium commented, "This event provided a unique opportunity to understand the impact cell therapies can have on oncology in Indonesia, while underscoring the high level of interest among local healthcare providers. Immuncell-LC has the potential to transform cancer treatment here, and we are excited to see this unfold."

GC Cell's collaboration with Bifarma is part of its broader strategy to expand its presence in global markets, offering innovative cell therapies to improve patient outcomes across borders and establishing a competitive edge in the rapidly evolving global biotechnology landscape.

SOURCE GC Cell

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

GC Cell and PT Bifarma Adiluhung sign a licensing agreement for Immuncell-LC to expand access in Indonesia

GC Cell and PT Bifarma Adiluhung sign a licensing agreement for Immuncell-LC to expand access in Indonesia

GC Cell, a leading innovator in cell therapy, has officially announced the execution of a landmark 'Technology Transfer and License Agreement' with...
GC Cell and Lukas Announce Strategic Cooperation Agreement to Jointly Tap into the Innovative Cell Therapy including and beyond Korean and Taiwanese Market

GC Cell and Lukas Announce Strategic Cooperation Agreement to Jointly Tap into the Innovative Cell Therapy including and beyond Korean and Taiwanese Market

GC Cell Corporation (hereinafter referred to as "GC Cell"; 144510:KOSDAQ) and Lukas Biomedical Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "Lukas," TWSE...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Biotechnology

Biotechnology

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Pharmaceuticals

Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics