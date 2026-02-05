G&C Foods Transitions to 100% Employee Ownership Through ESOP: Reinforces People‑First Legacy and Strengthens Long‑Term Resilience

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- G&C Foods, a leading food redistribution partner known for service excellence and innovative supply chain solutions, today announced its transition to 100% employee ownership through an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP).

The transition reflects long‑range succession planning by former owner and current CEO Kip Palmer, who selected the ESOP structure to preserve the company's people‑first culture, ensure continuity, and position G&C Foods for sustained growth in a rapidly evolving food industry and supply chain environment.

"G&C Foods is built by people who care deeply about our partners, customers, communities, and each other," said Palmer. "Moving to an ESOP was a deliberate decision to protect our culture, reward the people behind our success, and strengthen the company for the future."

Rather than transferring ownership to an outside buyer, the ESOP keeps ownership in the hands of employees, those closest to the business and most invested in its long‑term success. The move underscores G&C Foods' commitment to strong governance, responsible succession planning, and long‑term value creation, ensuring the company remains competitive and customer‑focused.

"Employee ownership strengthens our agility and long‑term resilience while reinforcing our position as an employer of choice," said President Rich Chapman. "It aligns ownership with opportunity and gives our team a meaningful stake in the future they help build every day."

Continuity, Innovation, and Confidence in What's Ahead

While ownership has changed, G&C Foods' leadership, operations, and strategic direction remain firmly in place. Palmer continues to serve as CEO alongside Chapman and the senior leadership team, now as fellow employee owners. Day‑to‑day operations and valued customer and supplier partnerships remain unchanged.

With employee owners at every level, G&C Foods is uniquely positioned to continue delivering dependable, flexible solutions while developing forward‑thinking approaches that evolve with customer needs and market complexity.

An Employer of Choice, Built for the Future

The ESOP builds on G&C Foods' long‑standing investment in its people by providing a company‑funded, long‑term ownership benefit that directly connects individual contributions to shared success.

"This transition reflects our confidence in our people and our belief that engaged, empowered teams drive long‑term performance," said Vice President of Human Resources Sara Johnson. "Employee ownership strengthens our culture and enhances our ability to attract, retain, and grow top talent."

With its ESOP in place, G&C Foods enters its next chapter positioned to remain strong, agile, and people‑centered for years to come.

G&C Foods is a leading value-added redistributor of refrigerated, frozen, and dry food products, headquartered in Syracuse, NY, with a second state-of-the-art facility in Alachua, FL. Serving independent retailers and foodservice operators across nearly 30 states and more than 30 countries, G&C Foods is a trusted partner committed to personal service, flexible solutions, and next-day delivery on thousands of items.

Media Contact:

Leila Giancone

Director of Marketing & Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE G&C Foods