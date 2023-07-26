GC Genome enables the prognosis prediction and targeted treatment in breast cancer patients

News provided by

GC Genome

26 Jul, 2023, 20:53 ET

YONGIN, South Korea, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GC Genome Corporation, a leading genomic diagnostics company, announced the publication of a new study in Journal of the National Cancer Institute (JNCI), shedding light on the remarkable potential of utilizing circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) copy number aberration (CNA) for prognosis prediction and molecular profiling in cancer patients in collaboration with the team of Dr. Joohyuk Sohn, MD, professor at Severance Hospital.

''We can gain vital insights into patient prognosis and make informed decisions regarding the most effective treatment strategies through ctDNA CNA analysis for breast cancer patients, ultimately improving patients' outcomes," said Dr. Chang-Seok Ki, MD, CEO at GC Genome.

The study includes Low-pass whole-genome sequencing (LP-WGS)-based ctDNA data from 207 metastatic breast cancer (MBC) patients to investigate the prognostic value of ctDNA CNA burden, which was subsequently validated in 465 stage II-III triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) patients who received neoadjuvant chemotherapy in phase III trial (NCT02441933).

High baseline ctDNA CNA burden was correlated with poor overall survival (OS) and progression-free survival (PFS) of MBC patients and poor disease-free survival was also observed independently of pathologic complete response (pCR), thereby emphasizing the robust prognostic significance of ctDNA CNA burden. PFS and OS are critical indicators of therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients.

''These results will indeed set a solid foundation in paving the way for the integrating of ctDNA CNA analysis into routine clinical practice, offering personalized and targeted treatment options,'' said Dr. Eun-Hae Cho, MD, Chief Technical Officer at GC Genome. "Our dedication to further research aims to ensure that our technology can make valuable contributions to more individuals who are battling against cancer over the world.''

[Reference]

[1]. Curtis C, Shah SP, Chin SF, et al. The genomic and transcriptomic architecture of 2,000 breast tumours reveals novel subgroups. Nature. 2012;486(7403):346-352.
[2]. Stover DG, Parsons HA, Ha G, et al. Association of Cell-Free DNA Tumor Fraction and Somatic Copy Number Alterations With Survival in Metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer. J Clin Oncol. 2018;36(6):543-553.
[3]. Kerres N, Steurer S, Schlager S, et al. Chemically Induced Degradation of the Oncogenic Transcription Factor BCL6. Cell Rep. 2017;20(12):2860-2875.

[About GC Genome]

GC Genome is a leading diagnostics company that aims to connect the care and cure to the world by offering genetic diagnosis services for Oncology, Pre&Neonatal, Rare Diseases and Health Check-ups and suggesting personalized treatment for longer and healthier lives. The company was established in 2013 as a subsidiary of the GC group, a prominent healthcare organization worldwide. GC Genome operates a CAP-accredited laboratory and places the utmost emphasis on R&D. The company has forged robust partnerships with national hospitals and universities, and has shown impressive growth momentum by steadily increasing its test volumes.

Investor/Media Contact

Sohee Kim
[email protected]
Yelin Jun
[email protected]

SOURCE GC Genome

Also from this source

GC Genome's New Study Reveals Link Between Gut Microbiome and High Blood Pressure

GC Genome to Present the Brand New Liquid Biopsy Platform for Cancer Detection at AACR Annual Meeting 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.