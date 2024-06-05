GC Genome Highlights Promising New Approach for Non-invasive Colorectal Cancer Detection at ASCO 2024

YONGIN, South Korea, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GC Genome Corporation, a leading diagnostics company, presented new data from its AI-based liquid biopsy platform for non-invasive colorectal cancer (CRC) detection at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. Conducted in collaboration with Genece Health Inc., a strategic partner based in San Diego, the study demonstrated significant promise for accurate non-invasive CRC and advanced adenoma (AA) detection by analyzing cell-free DNA (cfDNA) whole genome sequencing (WGS) data.

The poster presentation highlighted the potential implementation of its liquid biopsy platform using multimodal deep learning technology to detect colorectal cancer in clinical data. The study incorporates 1,506 colonoscopy-verified normal samples, 130 AA patients, and 302 CRC patients (with a breakdown of stages). This innovative approach demonstrated high sensitivity for CRC detection across all stages, including early-stage lesions, while maintaining high specificity.

"The development of non-invasive screening methods for colorectal cancer is crucial for improving early detection and patient outcomes," said Eun-Hae Cho M.D., Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer at GC Genome. "By emphasizing the necessity for a non-invasive approach, this research brings us nearer to the development of a convenient, accessible screening option for patients. It has the potential to bridge the current screening gap and surpass the limitations of traditional methods. And we are excited to continue our work to bring this technology to patients as soon as possible."

Key Findings of the Study:

The multimodal deep learning algorithm achieved high sensitivity for CRC detection, ranging from 80.2% to 84.0% across all stages.

The algorithm also demonstrated promising accuracy in detecting AA lesions, with a sensitivity of 63.0%.

The use of colonoscopy-verified normal samples strengthens the study's foundation and paves the way for future clinical translation.

[About GC Genome]

GC Genome is a leading diagnostics company that aims to connect the care and cure to the world by offering genetic diagnosis services for Oncology, Pre&Neonatal, Rare Diseases, and Health Check-ups and suggesting personalized treatment for longer and healthier lives. Established in 2013 as a GC company, GC Genome operates a CAP-accredited laboratory and places the utmost emphasis on R&D. With steadfast partnerships established worldwide, GC Genome has shown impressive growth momentum, continually expanding our testing capacities.

[About Genece Health]

Genece leverages a proprietary liquid biopsy and deep-learning AI technology for early cancer detection. The Company was founded in 2022 through a strategic partnership with GC Genome, the genomics arm of GC Corporation, a leading life sciences company in South Korea. Genece focuses on the acute need for targeted screening and detection tools to support decision-making when a mass or lump is detected through imaging, empowering physicians to make informed decisions and improve care. The Company's initial applications include high-mortality and women's health cancers.

