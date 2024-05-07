GC Genome to Present New Clinical Data on Colorectal Cancer Detection at the ASCO Annual Meeting 2024

YONGIN, South Korea, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GC Genome Corporation, a leading diagnostics company, today announced that it will present the new clinical data of its AI-based liquid biopsy platform on colorectal cancer detection at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in Chicago, May 31–June 4. This research was conducted through a collaborative effort with Genece Health Inc., a strategic partner based in San Diego.

Poster Presentation Details:

Title: Non-invasive colorectal cancer detection using multimodal deep learning ensemble classifier.

Date and Time: Saturday, June 1, 2024 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM CDT

Format: Poster Presentation

Session Title: Developmental Therapeutics—Molecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology

Poster Board Number: 211

Abstract Number: 3066

[About GC Genome]

GC Genome is a leading diagnostics company that aims to connect the care and cure to the world by offering genetic diagnosis services for Oncology, Pre&Neonatal, Rare Diseases, and Health Check-ups and suggesting personalized treatment for longer and healthier lives. Established in 2013 as a GC company, GC Genome operates a CAP-accredited laboratory and places the utmost emphasis on R&D. With steadfast partnerships established worldwide, GC Genome has shown impressive growth momentum, continually expanding our testing capacities.

[About Genece Health]

Genece leverages a proprietary liquid biopsy and deep-learning AI technology for early cancer detection. The Company was founded in 2022 through a strategic partnership with GC Genome, the genomics arm of GC Corporation, a leading life sciences company in South Korea. Genece focuses on the acute need for targeted screening and detection tools to support decision-making when a mass or lump is detected through imaging, empowering physicians to make informed decisions and improve care. The Company's initial applications include high-mortality and women's health cancers.

Investor/Media Contact

GC Corp. Contacts (Media)

Sohee Kim

[email protected]

Yelin Jun

[email protected]

Rachel Kim

[email protected]

SOURCE GC Genome