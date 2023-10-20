GC Genome to Present the Latest Lung Cancer Diagnostic Tool at ESMO 2023

- An innovative study of methylation markers and deep learning model enables precise lung cancer diagnosis.

YONGIN, South Korea, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GC Genome Corporation, a leading diagnostics company, today announced that it will present data showcasing deep learning algorithm utilizing methylation markers that can identify lung cancer at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2023 Congress, taking place from October 20-24 in Madrid, Spain. The new data showcases GC Genome's ongoing dedication to assisting individuals battling cancer.

The poster highlights a combination of methylation markers and deep learning model that can distinguish between lung cancer patients and healthy individuals using methylation and size information. Using a targeted EM-seq panel, the lung cancer detection performance achieved an accuracy of 81.5% and an AUC of 0.87. Moreover, the serial dilution experiments have demonstrated the capability to detect lung cancer with a sensitivity of 80% down to a tumor fraction of 0.1%, offering a highly sensitive and accurate diagnostic tool for lung cancer.

"We are thrilled to introduce our latest findings on the methylation-based deep learning platform which has the potential use in lung cancer diagnostics," said Eun-Hae Cho, Chief Technology Officer at GC Genome Research Center. "The poster we'll be unveiling at this year's ESMO Congress demonstrates a significant advancement in our research and offers an opportunity for enhanced accuracy through the integration of methylation data and genomics, ultimately leading to the improvement of treatment for lung cancer patients."

Align with this dedication, GC Genome commercially launched 'ai-CANCERCH,' a liquid biopsy test designed for the multi-cancer early detection (MCED) this September. This achievement comes after validating its performance through an assessment involving over 3,000 patients who participated in the Early Access Programme (EAP) during 2022 and 2023. ai-CANCERCH has the capability to predict the presence and specific type of six cancers - lung, liver, colorectal, pancreatic, esophageal, and ovarian cancers - using only a single blood draw. This groundbreaking test relies on a proprietary artificial intelligence algorithm developed by GC Genome. GC Genome's innovative approach brings hope for improved healthcare outcomes and underscores their commitment to advancing the field of cancer detection and treatment for patients worldwide.

Poster Presentation:

[About GC Genome]

GC Genome is a leading diagnostics company that aims to connect the care and cure to the world by offering genetic diagnosis services for Oncology, Pre&Neonatal, Rare Diseases, and Health Check-ups and suggesting personalized treatment for longer and healthier lives. Established in 2013 as a GC company, GC Genome operates a CAP-accredited laboratory and places the utmost emphasis on R&D. With steadfast partnerships established worldwide, GC Genome has shown impressive growth momentum, continually expanding our testing capacities.

