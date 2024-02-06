GC Labs successfully concludes day2 of Medlab Middle East 2024

YONGIN, South Korea, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GC Labs, a leading clinical laboratory in South Korea, announced that the company concluded day2 with a successful performance at the Medlab Middle East 2024.

Medlab Middle East, the MENA region's largest medical laboratory exhibition, was held at Dubai World Trade Center (DWTC) UAE, from the February 5th to 8th. GC Labs participated in this leading exhibition for three consecutive years to strengthen cooperation with major partners in the region and explore new business opportunities.

An image of GC Labs' booth installed at Medlab Middle East 2024 held at Dubai World Trade Center (DWTC), UAE

This year, GC Labs co-hosted a promotion booth with GC MS and Genes Laboratories which are affiliates of GC Holdings to showcase total diagnostic solutions ranging from diagnostic test services to testing reagents and medical devices. The three company's integrated booth, located in Z4.E41 right by the entrance, was crowded with visitors for the first two days.

GC Labs, specifically, caught visitors' attention by promoting diagnostic test items optimized for the demand and environment of the Middle East market. Moreover, they presented a series of pathology tests that was newly opened targeting for global partners.

Furthermore, the signing ceremony between GC Labs and bioLAB, a renowned private clinical laboratory in Bahrain, took place during the exhibition. GC Labs signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with bioLAB to transfer its technology and knowledge in the field of cytogenetics. Since two parties have continued cooperation in the send-out business of referring tests, the agreement aims to strengthen their strategic partnerships by making technological advancements and boosting business.

GC Labs officials said, "GC Labs has built credibility and brand awareness as we have successfully implemented business cooperation with various partners in the Middle East. Now is the time to solidify our position and Medlab will be a great stepping stone for us to take a large leap forward in the market," and added, "With the signing of the MOU on tech transfer with bioLAB, we are expected to expand our service offerings beyond existing diagnostic test service and create more lucrative business developments in the Middle East."

GC Labs will continue to exhibit at Medlab Middle East 2024 until February 8 at booth Z4.E41.

