GC3 Applauds Enactment of Sustainable Chemistry R&D Act

WASHINGTON, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Green Chemistry & Commerce Council (GC3) applauds the passage of the Sustainable Chemistry Research & Development Act. Enacted as part of the FY21 National Defense Authorization Act, this measure will accelerate research in an exciting area of innovation that offers U.S. economic growth, as well as a myriad of other benefits. "In particular, the GC3 appreciates the bipartisan leadership of Senators Chris Coons (D-DE) and Susan Collins (R-ME) and Representatives Dan Lipinski (D-IL) and John Moolenaar (R-MI) in enacting this important legislation," said Michele Jalbert, Chief Operating Officer, GC3.

Sustainable chemistry is the scientific discipline that allows innovators to redesign products and manufacturing processes starting at the molecular level, so they have better health, environmental and energy use profiles. There is surging global market demand for the use of sustainable chemistry in the development and manufacturing of products across virtually all consumer, commercial and military markets. The Sustainable Chemistry R&D Act helps coordinate efforts across all federal agencies to accelerate US innovation in this emerging area of market growth.

The GC3 represents the entire value chain of the U.S. economy—feedstock suppliers, chemical manufacturers, brand companies and retailers—and GC3 members have collectively called for a more concerted federal effort to stimulate the research and development that is needed to unlock the potential of sustainable chemistry.

"Consumers today are voting with their wallets for safer personal care products and green chemistry innovation will help us meet this growing demand. We applaud Congress for recognizing the potential of green chemistry to transform consumer markets and better protect public health." - Gregg Renfrew , Founder and CEO, Beautycounter

, Founder and CEO, Beautycounter "BASF proudly supports the Sustainable Chemistry Research and Development Act. Our purpose, 'We create chemistry for a sustainable future,' reflects what we do and why we do it. We want to contribute to a world that provides a viable future with enhanced quality of life for everyone. We are encouraged by the enactment of this legislation that seeks to coordinate federal activities including research, development, demonstration, commercialization, education and training efforts in sustainable chemistry." - Mitch Toomey , Director of Sustainability for North America , BASF Corporation

, Director of Sustainability for , BASF Corporation "Safer and more sustainable products is a key design principle for product development at RB. We are delighted to see this bill pass, and look forward to strong collaboration across supply chains and with external stakeholders to advance the development and adoption of sustainable chemistry." - Jennifer Duran, Global Director, Product Sustainability, RB

"The Sustainable Chemistry Research & Development Act will further enable more sustainable innovation across the entire value chain in the U.S. as we all work together to help catalyze the systemic change needed to address some of the most challenging and complex environmental issues we all face today." - Victor Aguilar, Chief Research, Development and Innovation Officer, Procter & Gamble

"The GC3 and our member companies have worked for years to pass the Sustainable Chemistry R&D Act. It represents a tremendous step forward in accelerating progress toward more sustainable chemistry for every kind of product on the market today - and even better products for the future," said Jalbert.

