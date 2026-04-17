GCAPP Celebrates Completion of Impact 2025 Strategic Plan, Reaching More Than 637,000 Adolescents Across Georgia

ATLANTA, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Georgia Campaign for Adolescent Power & Potential (GCAPP) proudly announces the successful completion of its five-year strategic plan, Impact 2025, marking a major milestone in advancing adolescent health and well-being across the state.

Launched in 2021, Impact 2025 set an ambitious goal to expand GCAPP's reach and empower young people to make healthy life choices. Over the course of five years, GCAPP exceeded that goal—reaching 637,841 adolescents, establishing 133 new partnerships, and engaging communities across 80 counties statewide.

GCAPP | Healthy Life 2028

"Impact 2025 was more than a plan—it was a promise to Georgia's young people," said Dr. Ronald McNeill, President and CEO of GCAPP. "Together with our partners, communities, and youth leaders, we turned that promise into measurable impact, helping young people build healthier futures and stronger communities."

Through innovative programming, statewide partnerships, and youth-centered initiatives, GCAPP strengthened access to critical health education and resources for adolescents, parents, and professionals. Programs like the Youth Advisory Council (YAC), The Eban Project, and Parent Toolkit played a key role in expanding access, amplifying youth voice, and supporting informed decision-making.

Impact 2025 also prioritized community engagement and collaboration, bringing together educators, parents, healthcare providers, and community leaders to address the evolving needs of young people. This collective approach helped position GCAPP as a leading voice in adolescent health across Georgia.

"This work is about more than numbers," said Dr. Ronald McNeill. "It's about creating opportunities for young people to thrive—equipping them with the knowledge, confidence, and support they need to lead healthy, successful lives."

As GCAPP celebrates this milestone, the organization is already looking ahead to its next chapter: Healthy Life 2028, a continued commitment to deepening impact and improving outcomes for Georgia's youth.

For more information about GCAPP and its programs, visit www.gcapp.org.

About GCAPP

The Georgia Campaign for Adolescent Power & Potential (GCAPP) advances the health and well-being of young people across Georgia by providing education, resources, and support to youth, parents, and communities. Through partnerships, programs, and advocacy, GCAPP empowers young people to make informed decisions and reach their full potential.

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SOURCE The Georgia Campaign for Adolescent Power & Potential (GCAPP)