GCBP Sponsors 2024 Spring Symposium for KASBP and Present Research Findings

YONGIN, South Korea, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GC Biopharma announced that it will attend 2024 Spring Symposium of the Korean American Society in Biotech and Pharmaceuticals (KASBP) on June 7-8th at Waltham, Massachusetts as a sponsor to share keynote presentation, present Korean Scientist Awards and conduct global recruitment.

The KASBP Symposium, hosted by the Korean American Society of Biopharmaceutical Professionals (KASBP), is an annual spring and fall event for Korean American scientists working in the U.S. pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries to share the latest industry news and network.

At the symposium, themed "Frontiers in Genomic Medicine", GC Biopharma will present its innovative new technology, the mRNA platform.

GC Biopharma acquired a Development and Option agreement for Acuitas' LNP technology in 2022. The company is building a new mRNA-LNP platform, selecting mRNA as one of the next-generation drug development platforms, secured its own technology and patents, and is actively conducting research to enter the clinical stage by applying this to various projects. Currently GCBP is conducting various studies, including the development of an mRNA flu vaccine and a treatment for the rare disease "SSADHD".

Through KASBP, GCBP is committed to discovering promising young Korean professionals and Korean American researchers to nurture and support the next generation of experts who will lead the future of the life sciences and the pharmaceutical industries.

At this symposium, GCBP plans to award "KASBP_GCBP Fellowship Award" to two scientists with outstanding research, to honor their achievements as Korean scientists. Furthermore, GCBP plans to participate in the KASBP Job fair to recruit outstanding global talent.

About GC Biopharma

GC Biopharma (formerly known as Green Cross Corporation) is a biopharmaceutical company that delivers lifesaving and life-sustaining protein therapeutics and vaccines. Headquartered in Yongin, South Korea, GC Biopharma is one of the leading plasma protein and vaccine product manufacturers globally and has been dedicated to quality healthcare solutions for more than half a century.

This press release may contain biopharmaceuticals in forward-looking statements, which express the current beliefs and expectations of GC Biopharma's management. Such statements do not represent any guarantee by GC Biopharma or its management of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. GC Biopharma undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained in this press release or any other forward-looking statements it may make, except as required by law or stock exchange rule.

GC Corp. Contacts (Media)



Sohee Kim

[email protected]

Yelin Jun

[email protected]

Rachel Kim

[email protected]

SOURCE GC Biopharma